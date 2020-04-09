The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on Wednesday found that a lower court acted appropriately when it treated allegations about nonpayment of farm workers as facts because the defendants refused to respond to questions.
Esmeraldo Villanueva Echon Jr., Maribel Echon and Justin Echon are immigrants from the Philippines who alleged that William and Leonida Sackett forced them to perform unpaid labor on their farm and properties. The Sacketts represented themselves, despite claiming to be functionally illiterate. They did not respond to the plaintiffs’ written questions, which prompted the magistrate judge to recommend deeming as true any allegations that went unanswered. This was meant to act as a “sanction” on the Sacketts.
Before the trial began, the district court decided as a matter of fact that the defendants did not regularly pay the Echons for their work, that the Echons depended on the Sacketts for food and lodging, and that the Sacketts paid at most $300 per month for the Echons’ utilities. The Sacketts did not object to these findings. A jury ultimately awarded the plaintiffs more than $350,000.
After the case, the Sacketts hired a lawyer and argued that the district court erred with its method of establishing allegations as facts. The question before the appellate court was whether a party who does not make a timely objection to a judge’s findings forfeits the ability for a higher court to review disputes over fact.
Writing for the three-member panel, circuit Judge Joel M. Carson III concluded that even defendants representing themselves may face sanctions from failing to provide information.
“Defendants’ argument relies heavily on their ignorance of the judicial process,” Carson wrote, “but Defendants demonstrated that they understood how to object to [the judge’s recommendations] because they did so earlier in the case.”
The magistrate judge had told the Sacketts four times that they needed to follow the same rules as if they had a lawyer. Carson quoted William Sackett as saying that he believed if he gave the plaintiffs information, it would hurt his defense.
“In this case, Defendants offer many excuses, but lack authority to justify their failure to comply with the district court’s discovery orders,” Carson said.
The panel also determined that the district court acted appropriately in allowing testimony about the Sacketts’ wealth and real estate holdings at trial. Because the Echons brought their case under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, such information was permissible.
The case is Esmeraldo Villanueva Echon, Jr., et al. v. William Sackett, et al.
