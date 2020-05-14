The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled that because no federal standard exists for resolving two conflicting state laws' governance of insurance claim appeals, it had to choose which state's law to apply. In this instance, it sided with the standard more favorable to the insurance company.
Michael Ellis worked for Comcast in Colorado between 1994 and 2012. He had an employee plan with Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston that granted long-term disability benefits if he were unable to perform his job duties. In February 2012, Ellis experienced a blood clot in his lungs that led to a brief heart stoppage. He returned to work, but left Comcast soon afterward.
Liberty approved his long-term disability claim in March of that year after Ellis cited “poor concentration, dizziness, [and] slowing of physical and mental skills.” However, four months later the company ended his benefits after his doctor found him to be alert and attentive, with seemingly no neuromuscular disease. Ellis’s lawyer asked for a reinstatement, and had a second doctor examine Ellis, who found that there was “absolutely” no way he could function at his job.
While Liberty decided to give Ellis short-term benefits, it asked two of its consulting doctors to evaluate the case. One of them decided, based on Ellis’s health data, that his impairment was valid. Liberty then approved the long-term benefits, but continued to put Ellis under surveillance and ask experts about the validity of his disability. In December 2013, the company once again ended benefits after a doctor believed that Ellis displayed “symptom exaggeration.” This prompted another benefits cutoff and further appeals from Ellis.
In a lawsuit against Liberty, Ellis challenged the insurer’s policy that its determination of benefits eligibility “shall be conclusive and binding.” He pointed to Colorado law, which mandates that such insurance policies “shall not contain a provision purporting to reserve discretion to the insurer, plan administrator, or claim administrator to interpret the terms of the policy, contract, or plan or to determine eligibility for benefits.” To further complicate the matter, his plan stated that it was governed under Pennsylvania law, which has no similar restriction.
The appellate court decided that federal law was silent on the issue. Writing for the two-member panel, Judge Harris L. Hartz framed the question as whether the federal courts should be allowed to review administrative decisions like these on their own, or “is there a federal interest in always allowing plans to grant discretion to administrators?”
He determined that both Colorado and Pennsylvania’s approaches were valid under federal law, so rather than create a federal directive, the court would need to determine which state’s statute prevailed.
“When the plan is a single-state plan, the pluses and minuses of denying discretion are relatively clear and manageable,” Hartz explained. Every employee is treated the same; each has a better opportunity to get benefits provided by the plan and each will bear his or her proportionate share of any employer costs that may affect what benefits are provided.” However, it becomes an issue of fairness if multi-state plans have to abide by different benefits standards in different parts of the country.
Hartz concluded that because Comcast was incorporated and headquartered in Pennsylvania, there was a “legitimate connection” to the Pennsylvania standard. Therefore, there would be no comprehensive review of Liberty's actions.
A district court had previously ruled for Ellis. But now operating under the Pennsylvania standard, where “abuse of discretion” was the guiding principle for review, the appeals court reversed that decision because “Ellis had not established such a disability in light of the evidence” that he could not allegedly perform any occupation.
The case is Michael D. Ellis v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston.
