The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit decided on Monday that because federal and Colorado law both address whether awards for attorney costs are allowable as part of court judgments, the more restrictive federal guidance should prevail.
A minority of shareholders were dissatisfied with the merger of two real estate companies and brought a class action lawsuit for breach of contract, which lasted for 10 years in court and arbitration. Ultimately, the federal courts sided with the shareholders and awarded them nearly $480,000. Of that amount, $230,250.01 went toward attorney costs, specifically for electronic legal research and attorney travel and lodging.
Federal Rule 54(d) provides that “costs — other than attorney’s fees — should be allowed to the prevailing party” in a trial. Judge Harris L. Hartz, writing for the 10th Circuit, found it to be “crystal clear” that the rule does not cover payments for the types of attorney costs in the shareholders' case.
Colorado state law, by contrast, directs courts that “reasonable costs shall be allowed as of course to the prevailing party considering any relevant factors.” Unlike at the federal level, Colorado’s Supreme Court gave wider discretion over what those costs may include. Hartz observed that the federal trial court appeared to rely upon the state law when awarding the attorney costs.
If Rule 54(c) “had stated that the district court should ordinarily award certain types of costs but made clear that other, unspecified types could also be awarded in the court’s discretion,” Hartz wrote, “we see no reason why the district court could not look to state law to guide its discretion. But that is not the Federal Rule.”
Referencing a 2010 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, the 10th Circuit decided that when state laws “answer the same question” as a federal rule, the federal provision displaced the state one.
“Because Rule 54(d) answers the same question as the Colorado statute,” the circuit panel concluded, “there was no role left for the Colorado law.”
The case is Steven A. Stender et al. v. Archstone-Smith Operating Trust et al.
