Where did you grow up? I grew up in New England until I was 16. Half of that time, I lived in Newport, Rhode Island, and the other half I lived in New Bedford and Acushnet, Massachusetts. From 16 to 18, we moved to Huntington, West Virginia, so that my siblings and I could get to know our great grandparents, Mamaw Julia and Papaw Edgar.
How would your closest friends describe you? My friends would describe me as deeply committed to anti-oppressive efforts. They would say I am loyal, supportive and caring. Also, that I am pretty on point with my fashion.
Any secret talent? I do, but if I told you, it wouldn't be a secret anymore.
Do you have a pet, what's its name and why'd you name it that? My cat's name is Jared. (She thinks she's my best friend!) We inherited her from my wife's family.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a doctor. I really love science but going to the Peace Corps opened me up to working with people in a different capacity. I often joke with folks who ask how I transitioned from science to social work by saying, "My favorite science in college was molecular biology, because I was able to study cells and the systems that impacted them — and I love macro social work for the same reason. I get to examine systems, the impact on individuals, and work to create balance."
Tell me about your family. I have an incredible family. We love each other unconditionally and always have each other's back. I would not be who I am without their love and support.
Who are your heroes? My dad is my first hero. Second, would be all of the amazing youth and young adults that I have the pleasure to work with over the years. In different ways, they both have taught me the importance of being brave and standing up for what I believe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.