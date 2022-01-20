A current member of the state Senate running for the state House instead of seeking reelection is unheard of — it hasn't happened in more than 20 years — but that's where one Democratic senator is headed this year.
Sen. Tammy Story, D-Conifer, faced the conundrum after the redistricting maps for the General Assembly were approved last November: whether to run for a second term in the state Senate, a race that she would in all likelihood lose, or do something else.
She chose something else.
Story has now filed to run for House District 25, currently represented by Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, who is weighing whether he wants to take a run at the 7th Congressional District seat held by the retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Arvada.
Story defeated incumbent Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton, in the 2018 wave year for Democratic women in the state Senate, a race she won by 14 percentage points. At that time, Senate District 16 included parts of Boulder, Denver, Gilpin and Jefferson counties.
But the chances of a repeat are virtually nil. The new Senate District 4 map, which Story now lives in, is as safe a Republican seat as it comes. Boulder, Denver and Gilpin counties are in another district, and the map draws in Republican-leaning counties south of Jefferson all the way to Fremont County, some 125 miles south.
According to the redistricting commission's analysis, SD4 leans Republican by 23.5%.
Story told Colorado Politics that, by the time the dominoes all fell, "my best option for continuing to work in the policy realm was to run for a House seat." She acknowledged it would be difficult for any Democrat to win in what looks like a safe Republican seat.
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mark Baisley, who in October moved from Roxborough Park, which wasn't in SD4, to Woodland Park, which is, has now filed to run for Senate District 4.
Story's run for HD25 isn't a slam dunk. It has a 1.8% Republican lean, and while on paper it looks competitive, some observers have said the numbers are optimistic at best for Democrats. That's because the numbers are based on election results in 2016, 2018 and 2020 — whose results were affected at the national level and state levels by then-President Donald Trump.
Another Democratic lawmaker has decided not to come back at all.
Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, has decided not to run for re-election to her House District 28 seat.
Tipper and Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, were drawn into the same district in the new maps, leaving the two lawmakers with a decision — who would run for the House seat, and which of the two would take a shot at the newly-drawn Senate District 20, which initially had no incumbent.
Cutter jumped first, announcing last week she would seek the SD20 seat. That left the House seat wide open for Tipper, but she is declining to run.
"It's less about the work-life balance of the job and more about the work-life balance of the campaign it requires. It’s not the best thing for my family for me to essentially be gone for the next 10 months," said Tipper, who has a one-year-old daughter. "And, I don’t tend to do things half-a***** so it will come at a cost to them."
There have been two instances when a senator ran for the House.
Mike Beasley, a staffer of the Owens administration, pointed out that Don Ament, a Republican from Iliff, served two terms in the House from 1987 to 1990. He then won election to the state Senate and served two terms, at which time he was term-limited, due to 1994's Amendment 17.
Ament then ran for and was elected to the House for the 1999 session. However, he served only 10 days, because then-Gov. Bill Owens selected him to be the Commissioner of Agriculture.
Paul Weissman, a Democrat from Louisville, wasn't an incumbent when he moved from one chamber to the other. Weissman served in the state Senate from 1993 to 1997 and in the House from 2003 through 2010, including as Majority Leader in his final two sessions.
