Today is May 31, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and once presidential aspirant, forked out half a million dollars in contributions to help a candidate from almost 1,800 miles away.

Bloomberg's goal? Get Mike Johnston, a former state legislator, elected as Denver mayor.

Meanwhile, businessman Pete Coors, the Republican nominee for Colorado's U.S. Senate seat in 2004, handed over $50,000 to help elect the next mayor. Coors, however, wants the seat to go to Kelly Brough, who once served as mayoral chief of staff.

In four separate cases encompassing hundreds of commercial property owners, the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions on businesses did not entitle the owners to a lower property tax bill for 2020.

Eleven lawsuits across Colorado challenged the decisions of county assessors who declined to re-value commercial properties for the 2020 tax year. The requests came as governmental regulations shuttered businesses, restricted capacity or otherwise attempted to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Colorado law does empower assessors to consider "unusual conditions" and regulations affecting the use of land, including "detrimental acts of nature." Consequently, the Supreme Court agreed in a handful of cases to answer whether the COVID-19 pandemic fell into that category.

The answer is no.

Two Republican lawmakers from Colorado said Tuesday they will oppose a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling as the GOP-controlled House moved toward a vote on the legislation.

Calling the compromise negotiated between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden a "bad deal," U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said it's possible a majority of House Republicans will vote against the bill, though the Windsor Republican said that it likely has enough support from Democrats to pass in an expected vote Wednesday night.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she's a "no" vote on the legislation in its current form, labeling it a "blank check" for the Biden administration.

Colorado's Jared Polis wants a wager with Florida's Ron DeSantis.

A "friendly wager," that is.

The prize money: Disney.

In a tweet, Colorado's governor directly tagged Florida's governor and asked if the latter would want a "friendly wager." Polis also tagged Disney.

"If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!" Polis said.

After guiding Denver Public Schools through a tumultuous two years as superintendent, Susana Cordova set to return to a leadership role in public education, this time as Colorado’s commissioner of education.

The Colorado State Board of Education on Tuesday named Cordova the sole finalist for the role. She’s set to replace Katy Anthes, who announced last December she would step down in July.

The board will vote formally on Cordova's appointment during its June 14 and 15 meetings.

In a statement, board chair Rebecca McClellan called it an exciting development.

"I’m confident Ms. Cordova’s extensive experience working in schools and her caring, student-focused approach to solving the issues facing our education system will lead us toward achieving even greater excellence in Colorado," McClellan said.