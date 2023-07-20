Today is July 20, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

On Wednesday, his 44th day as Colorado Springs mayor, Yemi Mobolade delivered a progress report on goals he laid out seven weeks ago in a "blueprint" guiding his first hundred days in office.

He met with members of the local media at his office in the City Administration Building downtown for the first of what he plans to be monthly media briefings, delivering on his promise for a more open and transparent government, Mobolade said.

At this first meeting, he shared the progress on three top priorities for his first roughly three months as mayor.

Six state legislators received an A+ from the Colorado Education Association for their work during the 2023 legislative session.

The association, the largest union of educators in Colorado, honors legislators with annual awards for prioritizing educators and students in policy work. The association announced its latest round of accolades on Wednesday.

"This year’s 2023 class of Public Education Champions prioritized putting students first, addressed the challenges we as educators are facing, and emphasized CEA's pillars of investment, respect, safety and housing," the association said in a statement. "Our state made incredible gains in educators’ priorities and core areas of concern."

The "Top of Class Public Education Champion" award — the association's highest honor — went to Rep. Eliza Hamrick of Centennial, Sen. Chris Kolker of Littleton, Rep. Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, Rep. Javier Mabrey of Denver, Sen. Janice Marchman of Loveland and Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.

State Sen. Rhonda Fields announced Wednesday she will make a bid for Arapahoe County Commission in the 2024 election.

Fields, an Aurora Democrat who has served in the state legislature since 2011, is term-limited out of her Senate seat in 2024. She served six years in the House, and will serve eight years in the Senate at the end of her current term.

In her announcement, Fields said she intends to serve as a "trusted partner" to law enforcement, invest in youth programs that will keep young people out of gang activity and crime; collaborate with seniors, honor veterans and military families, and support Arapahoe County's efforts on economic development.

Residents of northwest Denver will soon have a new representative in the state House.

The Democratic of Party of Denver is beginning its search for the next representative of House District 4, the party announced Tuesday.

Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, who has represented the district since 2019, resigned to join the Denver City Council. She was inaugurated into her new office on Monday.

"While we are sad to see her go, we are incredibly proud and excited to see all she will accomplish as Denver City Council member at-large," the party said in a statement, adding it is "committed to running a transparent and democratic vacancy election."

Gonzales-Gutierrez's resignation will be effect on Aug. 4, giving Denver Democrats until Sept. 3 to identify her replacement. The vacancy election is tentatively planned for Aug. 26, though the date is subject to change as the party is still confirming venue details, said Emma Bliesener, chair of the House District 4 Central Committee.

So far, there are two names on the vacancy ballot: Cecelia Espenoza and Tim Hernández — captains of the Denver Democrats' House District 4 political subdivision.

North Korea hasn't responded to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border, officials in Washington said, underscoring that the serviceman's prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high tensions and inactive communication channels.

Pvt. Travis King, who was supposed to be on his way to Fort Bliss, Texas, after finishing a prison sentence in South Korea for assault, ran into North Korea while on a civilian tour of the border village of Panmunjom on Tuesday. He is the first known American held in North Korea in nearly five years.

“Yesterday the Pentagon reached out to counterparts in the (North) Korean People’s Army. My understanding is that those communications have not yet been answered,” Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, told reporters Wednesday in Washington.