Today is June 7, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

Mike Johnston, a former state lawmaker, won Denver's mayoral runoff election following a decisive performance on Tuesday night.

He will succeed term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock.

Kelly Brough, a former head of the metro area's chamber of commerce, called Johnston shortly after 10 p.m. to concede the race. Brough had watched Johnston's lead increase at each tally, foreclosing any avenue of catching up.

Denver voters on Tuesday ousted Councilmember Candi CdeBaca, electing challenger Darrell Watson, who took a commanding lead early in the count and maintained that edge throughout the night.

As of the 10 p.m. vote tally, Watson held 63.3% of the vote with 8,033, compared to CdeBaca's 36.7% or 4,676 of the 12,709 ballots counted thus far.

"God first and foremost and thank you to all the residents in District 9," Watson told the Denver Gazette. "They've known more division over the last four years. You want a councilmember that's going to bring the community together and fight for pretty important issues like affordable housing."

"I will be that champion," Watson said. He gave his victory speech at Tracks nightclub in RiNo.

CdeBaca's campaign manager did not reply to a text seeking comment from the candidate.

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday vetoed legislation that would given local governments the right to first buy apartment complexes, among a slew of legislation that supporters said would provide long-term, affordable housing in Colorado.

The bill sought to create a "right of first refusal" — meaning a property owner can only sell an apartment complex, for example, if the municipality or county where it is located refuses to purchase it first.

Under the measure, local governments would match offers on apartment buildings in hopes they'd turn those units into affordable housing.

Critics feared it would distort and disrupt the multifamily housing market, while supporters said it's another tool in not only creating affordable housing, but also in preventing the loss of such units.

A Denver woman filed a federal lawsuit challenging a 1993 Colorado law that bars anti-abortion activists from approaching people within eight feet outside abortion clinics, which takes effect within 100 feet of the facilities.

The woman, Wendy Faustin, argues both the state law and a Denver ordinance against "harassment near health care facilit(ies)" only seek to restrict anti-abortion speech.

The lawsuit says she has demonstrated outside abortion clinics in Englewood and Denver since the early 1990s, and engaged in "sidewalk counseling" — approaching people outside abortion clinics to try to dissuade them from having the procedure — before the Colorado and Denver laws went into effect.

House conservatives staged a mini-revolt Tuesday in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership on last week’s vote to raise the debt ceiling, the right wing banding together to block progress on a mixture of bills and vent their frustration.

Led by outspoken members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of 11 Republicans broke with their party on an otherwise routine procedural vote that threw the day’s schedule — and the rest of the week — into disarray. It’s the first such procedural rule vote to fail in nearly two decades.

The group is among some of the same conservative Republicans who tried to stop the debt ceiling bill from advancing last week and who then threatened to try to oust McCarthy after passage of the debt ceiling package that President Joe Biden signed into law. Short of taking that step, they have demanded a meeting with McCarthy, leaving it unclear how the standoff will be resolved.

“We’re frustrated with the way this place is operating,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of the more outspoken members of the group. “We’re not going to live in the era of the imperial speaker anymore.”