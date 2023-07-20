NATIONAL SPORTS CENTER FOR THE DISABLED
Winter Park
News: National Sports Center for the Disabled has selected Julie Taulman to be its next chief executive officer, replacing Kim Easton who tendered her resignation in April to become CEO of the Keystone Science School in Keystone, CO.
Taulman previously served as NSCD’s business development director and had been acting CEO since Easton’s departure.
“Julie has extensive experience in leadership roles in the adaptive industry and her involvement with nonprofit organizations throughout her career will be invaluable to growing the NSCD,” said former Denver Bronco Rich Karlis, chairman of the NSCD board of trustees. “The board and I are confident in Julie’s talent and commitment to the NSCD’s mission.”
As the NSCD’s business development director Taulman negotiated multiple new sponsorships and implemented a funding strategy which has secured over $3 million for the organization. She has held executive management roles in both the nonprofit and corporate sector and is considered a seasoned fundraising executive with expertise in individual donors, corporate sponsorships, grant writing and capital campaigns.
Prior to joining the NSCD she worked on a $6.5 million capital campaign to build an adaptive center, a $1 million accessible playground project and numerous operational fundraisers for nonprofits across the United States.
Her devotion to the NSCD and the adaptive industry is personal as her son began skiing with the NSCD at an early age after becoming a paraplegic due to cancer at age 2.
“I’ve worked with the NSCD for many years in various roles, from a participant’s mom and volunteer to business development,” Taulman said. “I am ready to continue growing the NSCD’s legacy of providing exceptional adaptive experiences to those living with disabilities.”
About the organization: The National Sports Center for the Disabled is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community to re-think the meaning of ability. NSCD transforms lives, families and communities by creating a world that celebrates each person’s abilities.
Website: nscd.org
