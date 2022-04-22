LIVE UPDATE: House debates fentanyl bill
Members of the Colorado House are in the thick of debate over House Bill 1326, the legislature's sweeping fentanyl legislation that currently sets the felony threshold for simple drug possession at 1 gram. The representative are offering several amendments, and the proposed changes reflect competing ideas on how best to tackle Colorado's fentanyl crisis.
Soper amendment fails even with support from four Democrats
3:56 p.m. The Soper amendment failed, but it picked up four Democratic supporters: McCluskie, Alex Valdez, Kyle Mullica and Barbara McLachlan.
On the "no" side are Neville and Sandridge.
Soper's proposal would also have adopted a zero tolerance approach to fentanyl possession, but it added a "Wobbler clause" – meaning if a defendant completes treatment, the felony charge is reduced to a misdemeanor.
Carver has now introduced another substitute amendment to strike language from the amendment put on the bill in House Judiciary that says a person should "know or reasonably should have known" there was fentanyl in what they're taking. Not surprisingly, it's garnering opposition from Garnett.
Felony debate splits sponsors Garnett, Lynch
3:24 p.m. Rep. Shane Sandridge, referencing comments from Rep. Chris Kennedy made a few moments before, noted that most states with worst overdose rates than Colorado have felony possession laws, and he questioned the continued focus on incarceration as a solution to substance use.
"What's the definition of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result?" he said. "This has been tried. Didn't work. Data's clear on that."
Sandridge praised law enforcement as experts in their field, but he called for lawmakers to go to "experts for our answers that show clear data of what's going on." He also criticized the "War on Drugs" and said a felony conviction wouldn't deter someone risking death because of their substance use disorder.
3:06 p.m. The debate continues to revolve around concerns around "felonizing" any amount of possession. That issue split the sponsors of the bill – Garnett and Lynch - in the House Judiciary Committee as well as on the House floor, with the House speaker opposing the amendment and his co-sponsor supporting it. Weissman, Herod and Bacon again stressed their opposition to making it a felony to posses any "microgram," as Weissman put it, of fentanyl. Carver, who reiterated the dangers of drug, stood in support.
2:48 p.m. The House is now back back to the original amendment from Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, which also adopts a zero tolerance approach but adds a "Wobbler clause" – meaning if a defendant completes treatment, the felony charge is reduced to a misdemeanor.
Amendment to make possession a felony, regardless of knowledge of drug's composition, fails
2:42 p.m. The Carver amendment fails. Two Republicans - Reps. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock and Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs - voted with the Democrats and against the amendment. No Democrats voted for it, although Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, the bill's co-sponsor, supported it. Neville is term-limited; Sandridge is not running for reelection.
Rep. @leslieherod, a staunch opponent to felonization, tells Rep. @ValdezforCO that he should remove his Black Lives Matter pin if he’s planning to vote for harsher possession penalties. pic.twitter.com/VeqBQu7use— Andrew Kenney (@AndyKnny) April 22, 2022
2:30 p.m. Countering those who oppose the amendment, Rep. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, said he's sympathetic to the idea of not wanting to throw low-level offenders in jail when there are better alternatives, such as treatment. Law enforcement is speaking with a unified voice on this, he said.
"This amendment will give law enforcement the tools they need" for leverage to get the drug dealers, he said.
2:15 p.m. Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, said she believes there will be an amendment to look into the people who were poisoned and hold accountable those who provided the drug, "but we cannot simultaneously say if you survive you should be handcuffed to your bed because you thought you were taking a Xanax." It will drive costs for public defense and jails the minute there is a felony charge, she said. Criminalization will make it harder to get a job, a home, occupational licenses, she added.
"It will prevent people from calling for help in an overdose situation, and encourage people to take the drug as quickly as possible after buying it," she said.
2:00 p.m. Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, said the substance of the Carver amendment is to make it a felony, whether someone knows the drug they're taking has any fentanyl in it or not. People find their ways to find things that dull the pain, Weissman said, recounting the story of a friend who used drugs and alcohol to deal with a rape and wound up in trouble. She was labeled a felon, and that is what this amendment will do, he said.
Carver countered that the legislature banned the use of ketamine, whereas fentanyl is much worse. But her main reason for bringing the amendment is what policymakers know now about fentanyl – it's being distributed more widely and resulting in more deaths.
"I agree with Gov. Polis that fentanyl is more deadly than anthrax and we need to make all possession of fentanyl a felony," she said.
Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, pointed out that the amendment takes out the word "knowingly," which was a crucial addition to the amendment that lowered the felony charge from 4 grams to 1 gram and which passed in the Judiciary Committee on April 13.
"This amendment goes too far," Herod said.
1:47 p.m. Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat, offered an amendment to the appropriations committee report that is somewhat technical. Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs, has introduced a substitute amendment – the zero tolerance proposal that would make any possession of fentanyl a felony – and has asked for a division or standing vote.
Garnett argued against it.
"This issue has garnered more discussion than anything else on the bill," he said. "It creates a lot of unintended consequences ... and after a lot of thought, I believe 1 gram reflects the intent ... on personal use."
The bill, as amended by the House Judiciary Committee on April 13, lowered the felony charge for simple possession from 4 grams to 1 gram or about 10 pills, if each pill, usually a mixture with other illicit street drugs, contains 10 mg of fentanyl. However, the harm reduction community, and its top ally in the House, Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver, argue that criminalizing personal use levels of fentanyl will drive higher prison rates and keep individuals with addiction problems from seeking the treatment they need.
Debate on fentanyl bill begins
1:43 p.m. HB 1326 is now up. House Speaker Alec Garnett, the bill's co-sponsor, said there will be a lot of debate, including over the two committee reports and the amendments added to the bill. He thanked his co-prime sponsor, Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, for his efforts. Garnett credited Lynch for raising the issue earlier this year and starting the legislature on the road to the bill.
"It's a comprehensive approach to helping Colorado tackle the fentanyl crisis, and I hope we can debate it in a respectful way," Garnett said.
1:22 p.m.: The fentanyl bill has been pushed back to come after the next three bills.
1:18 p.m. House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, held quick chats with his House Democratic colleagues, notably Reps. Leslie Herod and Julie McCluskie, and with House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, with the bill up next on the special orders calendar.
Appropriations Committee sends legislation to full House
Friday's House Appropriations Committee hearing resulted in several substantial changes to the measure, but not the big one that could surface later today – making all possession of fentanyl a felony.
That would be a concession to Gov. Jared Polis, who's advocated for felony charges on any level of possession, but it's a change guaranteed to draw outrage from the harm reduction community, as well as from Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who has opposed from the beginning any felony charge for possession below four grams, or roughly 40 pills.
Among the amendments added Friday morning by the committee is a "sunset" of the felony charges tied to simple possession in 2025. That's the change that applies to the simple possession of up to 4 grams that the House Judiciary Committee added on April 13.
The appropriations committee added what's known as a "wobbler" amendment – a tool that surfaced in 2013 that lowers a felony possession charge to a misdemeanor if the defendant completes treatment.
HB 1326 is slated for debate in the full House, which is expected to take place later today. It will be carried in the Senate by Sens. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, a longtime advocate on dealing with opioid addiction, and John Cooke, R-Greeley.
Editor's note: This story will be updated.
