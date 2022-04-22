LIVE UPDATE: House to debate fentanyl bill this afternoon
House Bill 1326, the legislature's sweeping fentanyl legislation that currently sets the felony threshold for simple drug possession at 1 gram, is among a list of special order bills the House will debate this afternoon. Several amendments are expected to be offered during the floor action, and the proposed changes are likely to reflect competing ideas on tackling Colorado's opioid crisis.
1:22 p.m.: the bill has been pushed back to come after the next three bills.
1:18 p.m. House Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, is having quick chats with his House Democratic colleagues, notably Reps. Leslie Herod and Julie McCluskie, and with House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, with the bill up next on the special orders calendar.
Appropriations Committee sends legislation to full House
Friday's House Appropriations Committee hearing resulted in several substantial changes to the measure, but not the big one that could surface later today – making all possession of fentanyl a felony.
That would be a concession to Gov. Jared Polis, who's advocated for felony charges on any level of possession, but it's a change guaranteed to draw outrage from the harm reduction community, as well as from Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, who has opposed from the beginning any felony charge for possession below four grams, or roughly 40 pills.
Among the amendments added Friday morning by the committee is a "sunset" of the felony charges tied to simple possession in 2025. That's the change that applies to the simple possession of up to 4 grams that the House Judiciary Committee added on April 13.
The appropriations committee added what's known as a "wobbler" amendment – a tool that surfaced in 2013 that lowers a felony possession charge to a misdemeanor if the defendant completes treatment.
HB 1326 is slated for debate in the full House, which is expected to take place later today. It will be carried in the Senate by Sens. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, a longtime advocate on dealing with opioid addiction, and John Cooke, R-Greeley.
Editor's note: This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.