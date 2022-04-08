Attorney General Phil Weiser's office has discussed amending the legislature's sweeping fentanyl response bill with its sponsors to tighten penalties around simple possession of the drug.
A Weiser spokesman confirmed the discussions Friday, shortly after Colorado Public Radio reported that some Democrats in the capitol may try to amend a bipartisan bill introduced last month to make it a felony to possess small quanities of fentanyl. In December, Weiser told the Denver Gazette that he supported that position, which has drawn criticism from harm reduction and criminal justice reform advocates.
"The AG has said he supports many of the components of the fentanyl bill and the state legislature must update the state’s possession laws to account for this deadly poison," Weiser spokesman Lawrence Pacheco said in an email Friday.
If passed as written now, the bill would tighten penalties for possessing any amount of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that was involved in roughly 50% of Colorado's fatal overdoses last year, with an intent to distribute it. It would also spend $20 million on Naloxone; stand up a statewide fentanyl education program; expand funding opportunities for harm-reduction organizations; and improve support offerings for inmates upon their release from jail.
But it would not make it a felony to possess 4 grams or fewer of fentanyl. In 2019, the legislature passed a bipartisan bill to make possession of 4 grams or fewer or many substances - including fentanyl - a misdemeanor. As overdoses have spiked in recent years, some in law enforcement and elsewhere have pointed to that change as a primary factor in why deaths have surged.
Fatal overdoses have surged nationwide over the last several years, as fentanyl - stronger than heroin and lethal in small doses - has become an increasingly dominant presence in the illicit drug market. A Congressional report issued in February said a shift in the drug supply, coupled with the pandemic, has driven deaths in the United States to historic highs and that fentanyl - or other synthetics like it - are here to stay.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, Colorado's rate for fatal overdoses involving synthetic drugs is below the national average. But it's shot upward since 2018 at a faster clip than all but one state. The change to possession laws took effect in 2020.
Weiser joins Denver's mayor, Michael Hancock, and police chief, Paul Pazen, and various law enforcement groups - including those representing Colorado's sheriffs and police chiefs - in calling on the legislature to do more to address fentanyl possession. Pacheco said Weiser's office has discussed "improvements" Weiser wants to see in the bill.
Asked what those improvements were, Pacheco said, "Stronger penalties for possession and resources for law enforcement to investigate and disrupt trafficking of fentanyl."
The bill is scheduled to have its first hearing in the capitol next week, though any amendments may delay that. While law enforcement has called for tighter penalties, harm reduction experts and reform advocates have decried any effort to further felonize drug possession. They've argued that such a change would simply revert the state to policies that, they say, failed in the previous fronts of the War on Drugs.
They've also noted that fentanyl is increasingly found in other substances and that felonizing its possession would ensnare users of other substances who would otherwise be charged with a misdemeanor. A coalition of more than 60 groups, led by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, sent a letter to legislators last month urging them to approach addressing fentanyl as a public health crisis and to devote the bulk of resources to support, education and treatment.
