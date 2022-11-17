A winter snowstorm was no match for the enthusiasm of Loveland Republicans, who picked Amy Parks to finish out the term of the late House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland.
Parks, McKean's partner, won a 38-7 vote to take McKean's place until the 2023 session begins on Jan. 9.
The HD51 vacancy committee then elected Larimer County GOP Chair Ron Weinberg from among three candidates to fill the 2023-24 vacancy left by McKean's death on Oct. 30.
McKean, who served three terms in the House, ran unopposed in last week’s general election. After his death, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced votes would be counted, and then it would be up to the vacancy committee to pick a successor.
Under state law, that panel had 30 days after the election to name the HD51 rep for the next legislative session.
Despite the weather, the committee had no trouble obtaining a quorum of the 58 members of the central committee, which under state law required at least 29 members to reach 50%, and 30 for 50% plus one. Out of 58 members of the central committee, 47 attended Thursday’s election.
The meeting was standing room-only with nearly 100 people in attendance.
The meeting drew more than a little interest. Among those watching the proceedings were incoming House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, who hails from Wellington in nearby Larimer County, several lobbyists, and Danny Moore, who was Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl’s running mate in last week’s election. Sen. Rob Woodward, who lost his bid for re-election, is also on the central committee.
Christopher Say, chair of HD 51 central committee, opened the meeting with a moment of reflection for McKean: “We are here because of the death of a great man.”
Prior to the meeting, five candidates threw their hats in the ring, although not all five intended to run for both positions.
Two of the five ran for the seat that will cover the remainder of the 2022 term: Parks and retiree Larry Howell.
Woodward nominated Parks.
“Boulder now chooses who represents Larimer County,” he said, pointing out that due to redistricting, there are now more voters in Senate District 15 from Boulder County than there are in Larimer County. “Tonight it is more important than ever to choose someone who will represent Loveland.”
He praised McKean and Parks for rushing to his side when he decided to run for SD 15 four years ago and helping him get his campaign off the ground.
“I know Hugh planned to finish the next two years strong,” Woodward said, adding that Parks would be the best person to finish his term.
"We managed more than a dozen campaigns" between 2016 and 2020, Parks said. “He gave everything for our cause, for our freedom.”
But he never did his work alone, she added: “I am here today to ask you to help me finish his work.”
“I will run one last campaign for Hugh,” on early heart disease screening, Parks pledged.
Hans Bacher nominated Howell, a former small business owner and Navy veteran.
“I’m the dark horse here," Howell started. “We have a wonderful opportunity to keep HD 51 going in the right direction…I would like the opportunity to continue his legacy.”
Parks won the election on a 38-7 vote with 2 abstentions. Say joked after there could be ballots needing curing, to groans from the audience.
For the 2023-24 post, there were four candidates, including Howell.
Sandra Aste, the vice-chair of the Larimer County GOP, nominated her husband, Ben Aste.
“We are strong supporters of the Loveland community” and HD 51. They worked with McKean on his first campaign and hope to follow in his footsteps, she said.
Ben Aste thanked those who endorsed him, mentioning former Sen. Kevin Lundberg, GOP gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez and former CU Regent Tom Lucero, among others.
McKean was a statesman whose involvement in the community spanned similar interests, Aste said. Aste added he will fight for small business, advocate for school choice, and “bring the truth” about TABOR, noting the source of the Colorado Cashback checks last summer were TABOR, not Gov. Jared Polis. “I will bring back common sense on legislation” on crime, mental health and more.
Parks nominated Kristy Hall, whom she encouraged to run. “She shows up,” Parks said, and when Parks and McKean needed help with campaigns, Kristy showed up.
“I never intended to run for HD51 until Oct. 30,” Hall said. But sitting in Parks’ living room, Hall was told “get your bulldog on and run."
Hall told the committee she’s pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, noting when she was a teacher she told the administration she would lay down her life for her students. She’s also pro-medical freedom and pro-law enforcement.
"We must address the shortage of law enforcement in this session," Hall said.
Woodward nominated Weinberg.
“I have confidence all four of these folks are in for the right reasons,” Woodward said. As to Weinberg, “I want HD 51 to be represented by someone who will work hard,” identify and encourage new people to run for office, and who has supported candidates with their own time and money. No one has fought harder for the Larimer County GOP than Weinberg, Woodward said.
“These are big shoes to fill,” Weinberg said. “I am of true belief that we stand as one and hold the statehouse accountable...The division within the GOP is one of distraction and will not lead to effective legislation. I am convinced we can be effective as the minority party and not lose hope.”
Moore also spoke on Weinberg’s behalf: “What I knew about Ron was that he had a passion for freedom, and talked about it in a way that inspired me…you need a workhorse, a soldier, to be at the Capitol.”
It took two rounds of voting to come up with a winner. In the first round, Weinberg got 18 votes, Aste had 15 votes and Hall 13 votes. Howell dropped out.
Weinberg won the second round with 23 votes, as two members of the vacancy committee had left by then, lowering the majority vote requirement. Aste came in second with 13 votes and Hall in third with eight votes.
One person who didn’t vie for the seat was Austin Hein, McKean’s June primary opponent and a former communications director for McKean’s predecessor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.