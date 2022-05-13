This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Marianne Goodland and Hannah Metzger join host Pat Poblete to discuss the end-of-session logjam at the Capitol, and unpack which bills passed and which were killed along the way.
Read previous coverage on our stories here:
To see previous episodes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.