This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Marianne Goodland and Hannah Metzger join host Pat Poblete to discuss the end-of-session logjam at the Capitol, and unpack which bills passed and which were killed along the way.

This week on Colorado Politicking, reporters Marianne Goodland and Hannah Metzger join host Pat Poblete to discuss the end-of-session logjam at the Capitol, and unpack which bills passed and which were killed along the way.

Read previous coverage on our stories here:

2022 SESSION: Legislators wrap up work after tackling fentanyl, passing largest budget in history
2022 SESSION: Majority pushes sweeping agenda, minority sees limited success
Collective bargaining finally wins House approval
Colorado legislators agree to compromise, approve fentanyl bill as 2022 session ends
Lawmakers send bill offering earlier TABOR refund checks to Polis
House kills bill to ban law enforcement from lying to minors
House kills bill to ban talking on hand-held cellphones while driving
Colorado lawmakers approve removing anonymity in sperm, egg donations
Senate, House pass bills that seek to prevent wildfires in Colorado

To see previous episodes, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.