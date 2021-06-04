Colorado Politicking is back, and as moderator and legislative reporter Pat Poblete puts it: "We're coming to crunch time in the legislative session, and that's apparent now more than ever."

Senate Bill 260, a $5.3 billion transportation funding bill, passed this week, and chief legislative reporter Marianne Goodland explains how it has "a lot more than just transportation in it."

Meanwhile, the public option bill, the bear under the Gold Dome, is awaiting final resolution.

Reporter Michael Karlik has been keeping his eye on a bill covering speedy trials of the accused through the pandemic. House Bill 1309 would allow judges to grant a 3-or 6-month extension to the speedy trial deadline, "but defense attorneys are generally against it," according to Karlik.

"It's not just a logistical matter, it's a legal matter too," Karlik said.

The investigative and data reporter Evan Wyloge breaks down the latest on a bill for a lesser judicial threshold for compliance to census data.

"It's not a legislative task," Wyloge said, "it's what the court this week reminded the legislators of," referring to a decision by the state Supreme Court that Colorado’s independent redistricting commissions are, in fact, independent from the state’s political class and their desires.

"It's a pretty interesting twist," Wyloge said, "and now we're on to the exciting part."

Read background on the discussed topics and watch the episode below.

Related stories: