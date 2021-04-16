Where are Colorado legislators at in passing the state budget? How does Gov. Jared Polis' upcoming election season come into play? And what does any of this have to do with WuTang Clan and the Notorious B.I.G.?

Colorado Politics' legislative reporters Pat Poblete and Marianne Goodland and senior writer Joey Bunch are back to answer those questions in another episode of "Colorado Politicking," a weekly conversation on the latest in the state legislature.

Watch the conversation below:

And here's where you can find background on the stories: