With the Colorado legislative session adjourning, the team from Colorado Politics looks back on some of the hot-button issues the legislature has tackled so far in 2022. Coloradans saw a prolonged fight over how the state should combat the fentanyl crisis, a Democratic-led coalition affirmin…

This week on Colorado Politicking, managing editor Luige Del Puerto and reporters Marianne Goodland, Hannah Metzger, Seth Klamann join host Pat Poblete for a special end-of-session episode recapping everything that happened during the Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session.

