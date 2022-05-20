This week on Colorado Politicking, managing editor Luige Del Puerto and reporters Marianne Goodland, Hannah Metzger, Seth Klamann join host Pat Poblete for a special end-of-session episode recapping everything that happened during the Colorado General Assembly's 2022 legislative session.
Read previous coverage on our stories here:
To see previous episodes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.