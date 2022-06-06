State Rep. Kevin Van Winkle will take over Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert’s seat representing Senate District 30 following a vacancy meeting on Saturday.

Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, will serve the remainder of Holbert’s term, which expires in January when the new General Assembly gavels into session. Holbert, R-Parker, stepped down at the end of May, seven months prior to his term limit, to move to Florida and begin a new career.

“I'm humbled and honored to have been unanimously selected to follow in Sen. Holbert's footsteps,” Van Winkle said. “I am looking forward to serving all of northwest Douglas County in the state Senate and working tirelessly for our great state.”

Van Winkle's House seat will be filled by Kurt Huffman, who was also selected by a vacancy committee on Saturday. Huffman will complete Van Winkle's term representing House District 43, which expires in January.

Both Van Winkle and Huffman are currently running to represent their respective districts in the November election.

Van Winkle is running unopposed in the primary and is set to fight Democratic candidate Braeden Miguel for the Senate District 30 seat. Huffman, an engineer and four-year state legislative volunteer, is facing fellow GOP candidate Robin Webb for the Republican nomination for House District 43.

Huffman's campaign said he received 55% of votes from the House District 43 vacancy committee, consisting of 45 delegates.

“I am privileged to have the opportunity to serve the people of Highlands Ranch and Douglas County,” Huffman said. “As your state representative, I will defend the rights of Colorado's constituents and help restore legislation that drives new opportunities for students, small businesses and families.”

Van Winkle and Huffman are expected to be sworn into office on June 13.