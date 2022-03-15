Are you ready to stop changing the clocks twice a year and not lose an hour of sleep every March?
Supporters of locking the time throughout the year finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday gave unanimous consent to a bill to make daylight saving time permanent beginning in November 2023.
Versions of S. 623, the Sunshine Protection Act, have been in the works for several years under the sponsorship of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL.
Rubio said that holding off until 2023 would allow airlines and other industries to make schedule changes.
According to co-sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, and as quoted by Politico, the sponsors intentionally waited until this week to make another try at the bill to allow the clocks to change once again. Whitehouse, however, is unsure if the U.S. House will act on the measure anytime soon. The Senate bill has 17 co-sponsors, but neither U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet nor U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper is among them.
An identical bill, HR 69, is awaiting action in the U.S. House. Sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-FL, the bill – which has 33 co-sponsors, including a lone Coloradan, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt – has been awaiting action for six weeks from the House Energy and Commerce's subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce.
The House Energy and Commerce committee held a hearing last week on the issue, in which lawmakers were told about the health effects of the time change, including sleep disruptions and cardiac problems, as well as other safety risks.
"It's about time!" quipped Colorado state Sen. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, the co-sponsor of two bills on the issue. His Senate bill would ask voters in November to make Mountain Standard Time permanent. The bill, from his House co-sponsor, Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, instead says Colorado will adopt daylight saving time once Congress acts.
Not everyone wants to stop resetting the clock twice a year. The airlines, Colorado's ski industry and broadcasters said it would disrupt their scheduling and operations. United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Colorado Ski Country USA, the Colorado Competitive Council, the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Industry Association of Colorado have registered in opposition to the Senate bill.
“We could pass both, one or the other, or neither," Bridges said Monday. "I believe the most likely outcome is just one of them will pass. We’re still working on both.”
When reached by Colorado Politics, former Sen. Greg Brophy, R-Wray, who carried several bills over the years to get Colorado onto daylight saving time should Congress act, said, "Awesome!"
