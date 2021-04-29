cdot

Spruce Mountain Road bridge was rebuilt as part of the Interstate 25 South Gap construction project.

 Colorado Department of Transportation

The latest draft of a seismic and sprawling transportation bill forewarns fees on deliveries and shared rides, a per-gallon road use fee and inflation-driven increases.

The 190-page piece of legislation is the road map to how Coloradans will pay for transportation in the future, specifically electrified vehicles and charging stations, mass transit and spreading the cost between electric and combustion vehicles.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days. Colorado Politics obtained a draft copy stamped Thursday.

The current language in the bill calls for:

  • A road usage fee that would ratchet up annually over 10 years to maximum of 8 cents.
  • 3.5 cents per prearranged ride in a zero-emission vehicle and 7.5 cents for every other vehicle.
  • 6.9 cents for retail deliveries
  • 5.3 cents for each delivery to support a fund to transition government fleets to electric vehicles.
  • Raising the $50 registration fee for electric vehicles with an index that makes EVs equitable to what combustion vehicles pay.
  • Indexing the current $2 fee per day on vehicle rentals to inflation, exempting car-sharing programs.
  • Changing the Statewide Bridge Enterprise to the Statewide Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, and authorizing its board to impose a fee on diesel and deliveries. 

Inflation would be built into each new fund, to ensure the system doesn't fall behind again. Currently, roads and bridges depend on a 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax that hasn't gone up in almost 30 years.

Besides fleet vehicles, cuts of the money would support building charging stations.

The bill states: “One of the best ways to incentivize, support and accelerate the adoption of electric motor vehicles in both urban and rural areas is to reduce range anxiety and inconvenience for electric motor vehicle users by building readily available, robust, easy to use and efficient electric motor vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure in communities and along major highway corridors throughout the state.”

Sandra Hagen Solin, who represents the transportation advocacy coalition Fix Colorado Roads, said she was processing the lengthy bill.

”It's 190 pages of transportation funding and spending complexity that seeks to dramatically change the transportation landscape," she said Thursday night. "We’re diving into the details hopeful to find a plan that’s balanced, equitable and invests well in our state and local road system— the backbone of our economy.”

The bill creates three separate enterprises — basically, state-run businesses — each with its own appointed government board to collect and dole out the money. Each enterprise is expected to handle less than $100 million in its first five years, which means they don't have to be approved by voters, as required by last year's Proposition 117

The legislation also supports projects that reduce traffic, such as incentivizing people not to commute alone, or retrofitting construction equipment.

The legislation has plenty of legislative firepower behind it, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder, Senate Transportation Committee chair Faith Winter of Westminster and Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, with Democratic Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield and House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver.

