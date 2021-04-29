The latest draft of a seismic and sprawling transportation bill forewarns fees on deliveries and shared rides, a per-gallon road use fee and inflation-driven increases.

The 190-page piece of legislation is the road map to how Coloradans will pay for transportation in the future, specifically electrified vehicles and charging stations, mass transit and spreading the cost between electric and combustion vehicles.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the coming days. Colorado Politics obtained a draft copy stamped Thursday.

The current language in the bill calls for:

A road usage fee that would ratchet up annually over 10 years to maximum of 8 cents.

3.5 cents per prearranged ride in a zero-emission vehicle and 7.5 cents for every other vehicle.

6.9 cents for retail deliveries

5.3 cents for each delivery to support a fund to transition government fleets to electric vehicles.

Raising the $50 registration fee for electric vehicles with an index that makes EVs equitable to what combustion vehicles pay.

Indexing the current $2 fee per day on vehicle rentals to inflation, exempting car-sharing programs.

Changing the Statewide Bridge Enterprise to the Statewide Bridge and Tunnel Enterprise, and authorizing its board to impose a fee on diesel and deliveries.

Inflation would be built into each new fund, to ensure the system doesn't fall behind again. Currently, roads and bridges depend on a 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax that hasn't gone up in almost 30 years.

Besides fleet vehicles, cuts of the money would support building charging stations.

The bill states: “One of the best ways to incentivize, support and accelerate the adoption of electric motor vehicles in both urban and rural areas is to reduce range anxiety and inconvenience for electric motor vehicle users by building readily available, robust, easy to use and efficient electric motor vehicle charging and fueling infrastructure in communities and along major highway corridors throughout the state.”

RELATED:

Democratic leaders tell local officials time is right to pull trigger on transportation revenue The state's Democratic legislative leaders remained vague on Monday afternoon in a video conference with local elected officials about how to raise billions of dollars for transportation. They were nonetheless steadfast that the fix must happen this year.

Colorado clean car advocates applaud Biden plan to reject Trump rollback Colorado clean air advocates reacted positively to President Joe Biden's plan to return authority to the states to regulate emissions from cars and passenger trucks that was finalized Monday.

INSIGHTS | Front Range rail on a collision course with tax reality Joey Bunch: "What if taxpayers up and down the Front Range won’t help pay for commuter rail, the way they haven't been willing to pony up for highways?"

TEXT AND CONTEXT | Gov. Jared Polis' State of the State address, annotated The Colorado Politics team offers context and analysis to the State of the State address by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021

+2 Transit advocates measure the impact of investing in roads Build it and people will use it. That's the argument of those who want the state legislature to invest in alternatives instead of asphalt and new lanes.

Federal transportation bill could help make Front Range passenger rail a reality Amtrak, the quasi-public national rail corporation, identified a new passenger rail line from Cheyenne to Pueblo in its 15-year plan to add more than 30 new routes and serve up to 160 new communities, depending on federal funding.

Sandra Hagen Solin, who represents the transportation advocacy coalition Fix Colorado Roads, said she was processing the lengthy bill.

”It's 190 pages of transportation funding and spending complexity that seeks to dramatically change the transportation landscape," she said Thursday night. "We’re diving into the details hopeful to find a plan that’s balanced, equitable and invests well in our state and local road system— the backbone of our economy.”

The bill creates three separate enterprises — basically, state-run businesses — each with its own appointed government board to collect and dole out the money. Each enterprise is expected to handle less than $100 million in its first five years, which means they don't have to be approved by voters, as required by last year's Proposition 117.

The legislation also supports projects that reduce traffic, such as incentivizing people not to commute alone, or retrofitting construction equipment.

The legislation has plenty of legislative firepower behind it, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder, Senate Transportation Committee chair Faith Winter of Westminster and Republican Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, with Democratic Rep. Matt Gray of Broomfield and House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver.