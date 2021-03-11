Rep. Brianna Titone, the state’s first transgender legislator, will be the next chair of the Colorado Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.
The Arvada Democrat in a statement touted the “great strides” the caucus had made for LGBTQ Coloradans, including “banning conversion therapy, updating laws so Coloradans can more easily obtain ID that reflects their true selves, and we’ve pushed back against hateful policies that seek to take our community back.”
“As Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus, I’ll continue fighting for progress while standing against hatred and bigotry wherever I see it. I’m grateful to my colleagues for their support- I won’t let you down,” she said.
Titone will succeed Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, as the caucus’ chair. Other caucus members include Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City; Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder County; Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins; Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo; Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver; Rep. David Ortiz, D-Littleton.
