A group made up of some of Colorado’s top business minds is honoring state Rep. Brianna Titone for her legislative work earlier this year.

Colorado Concern, a CEO-based organization that describes itself as “devoted to investing in and promoting a pro-business environment through the political process,” presented its 2021 In the Arena Leadership Award to the Arvada Democrat for her work on House Bill 1230.

That bill, which she ran along with Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park, and Sens. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Rob Woodward, R-Loveland, sought to create a user-friendly search interface to provide access to agency rulemaking.

The bill cleared the General Assembly after picking up support from 98 of the 100 state legislators and was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in July.

Colorado Concern in a tweet touted the measure as one that would “increase access to agency rulemaking and create more open and transparent government.”