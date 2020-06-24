Three key Democrats, all from Boulder, will explain what just happened in Denver, as the legislature wrapped up a fractured session passing major police reforms, a dramatically whittled state budget and new rules on school immunization waivers, among hundreds of new laws and regulations amid the COVID-19 crisis.
House Speaker KC Becker, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg and House Majority Caucus Chair Edie Hooton (who is the vice chair of the chamber's Energy and Environment Committee) are planning a virtual town hall.
The event will be carried on Hooton's Facebook Live page by clicking here.
To submit a question, click here.
To register to participate via Zoom, click here.
