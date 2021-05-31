Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Note: Majority Leader Steve Fenberg announced the Senate is approaching the final weeks of the session. What that means: in the waning days, most committees will stop meeting and bills may be assigned to a select few, usually state affairs, finance and appropriations, regardless of topic. The rules around notification of bills in hearings also are suspended, meaning bills may be brought up at any time.
The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
MONDAY, MAY 31
Adjourned for Memorial Day
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, Room 358
- HB21-1286, Priola and Pettersen — Energy Performance For Buildings
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB21-137, Michaelson Jenet and Kennedy — Behavioral Health Recovery Act
1:30 p.m., House Transportation and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- SB21-262, Bird and McKean — Special District Transparency
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old State Library
- SB21-088, Michaelson Jenet and Soper — Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
No committee hearings scheduled
THURSDAY, June 3
1:30 p.m., House Energy and Environment Committee, LSB-A
- SB21-258, Snyder and Hanks — Wildfire Risk Mitigation
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
No committee hearings scheduled
