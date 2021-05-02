Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MAY 3
1:30 p.m. House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
1:30 p.m. Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB 169, Buckner — Restrict Insurers' Use Of External Consumer Data
TUESDAY, MAY 4
1:30 p.m., House Transportation and Local Government, LSB A
- HB 1289, Kennedy and Baisley — Funding For Broadband Deployment (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus). Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services, Room 112
- SB 39, Caraveo and Pelton — Elimination Of Subminimum Wage Employment
- SB 22, Snyder and McKean — Notification Requirements For Health Care Policy And Financing Audit
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 250, Fenberg and Gonzales — Elections And Voting
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1288, Bacon and Duran — Colorado Startup Loan Program (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus). Background here.
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 248, Donovan and Simpson — Loan Program For Colorado Agriculture (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus). Background here.
- HB 1242, Donovan — Create Agricultural Drought And Climate Resilience Office
12 p.m., Conference Committee, Room 109
- HB 1115, Kipp and Mullican and Ginal and Priola — Board Of Health Member Requirements. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1280, Woodrow and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Pre-trial Detention Reform
- HB 1298, Amabile and Woodrow — Expand Firearm Transfer Background Check Requirements. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB 241, Fields and Bridges — Small Business Accelerated Growth Program
- SB 190, Rodriguez and Lundeen — Protect Personal Data Privacy
1:30 p.m., House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 112
- SB 142, Caraveo and McCluskie — Health Care Access In Cases Of Rape Or Incest. Background here.
- HB 1276, Kennedy and Herod — Prevention Of Substance Use Disorders
- HB 1297, Hooton — Pharmacy Benefit Manager And Insurer Requirements
THURSDAY, MAY 6
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1290, Esgar and Will — Additional Funding For Just Transition (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan stimulus). Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB 249, Fenberg and Donovan — Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass
- SB 245, Donovan and Rankin — Backcountry Search And Rescue In Colorado
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- HB 1200, Bridges and Lundeen — Revise Student Financial Literacy Standards. Background here.
- HB 1259, Fields and Sonnenberg — Extended Learning Opportunities. Background here.
- HB 1221, Coram — Bullying Prevention And Education In Schools
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Upon adjournment, House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services, Room 112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.