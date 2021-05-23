Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Note: On Friday, Majority Leader Steve Fenberg announced the Senate is approaching the final weeks of the session. What that means: in the waning days of the session, most committees will stop meeting and bills may be assigned to a select few, usually State Affairs, Finance and Appropriations, regardless of topic. The rules around notification of bill in hearings also are suspended, meaning bills may be brought up at any time.
The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
MONDAY
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB21-031, Bridges — Limits On Governmental Responses To Protests (for action only)
- HB21-1251, Fields and Gonzales — Appropriate Use Of Chemical Restraints On A Person. Background here.
- *Any bills referred to Senate Judiciary may be heard at this time.
Upon adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Room 357
- SJR21-024, Woodward and Lundeen — Termination Governor's Authority Under State Of Disaster Emergency
- SB21-183, Lundeen — Law Enforcement Support And Accountability
1:30 p.m., Senate Business Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- HB21-1290, Fenberg and Rankin — Additional Funding For Just Transition
- HB21-1289, Bridges and Priola — Funding For Broadband Deployment
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- SB21-248, McCormick and Holtorf — Loan Program For Colorado Agriculture (Part of Colorado Recovery Plan)
- SB21-229, Amabile and McKean — Rural Jump-start Zone Grant Program (Part of Colorado Recovery Plan)
- SB21-240, Kipp and Catlin — Watershed Restoration Grant Program Stimulus. (Part of Colorado Recovery Plan)
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 271 (Old State Library)
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- SB21-131, Gonzales-Gutierrez — Protect Personal Identifying Info Kept By State
- HB21-1321, Kennedy and Weissman — Voter Transparency In Ballot Measures
- SB21-256, Hooton and Daugherty — Local Regulation Of Firearms. Background here.
TUESDAY
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB21-027, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Tipper — Emergency Supplies For Colorado Babies and Families
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Room LSB-A
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB21-1162, Gonzales and Garcia — Management Of Plastic Products. Background here.
- HB21-1250, Fields — Measures to Address Law Enforcement Accountability. Background here.
- SB21-280, Fields and Cooke — Bias-motivated Crimes
- HB21-1280, Lee and Rodriguez — Pre-trial Detention Reform
- HB21-1299, Fields and Hansen — Office Of Gun Violence Prevention. Background here.
- HB21-1298, Gonzales and Pettersen — Expand Firearm Transfer Background Check Reqmnts. Background here.
WEDNESDAY
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 271
- SB21-146, Bacon — Improve Prison Release Outcomes
THURSDAY
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- SB21-199, Esgar and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Remove Barriers To Certain Public Opportunities
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Old State Library
