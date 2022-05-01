Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
This is the final week that most House and Senate committees will meet. What remains after this week is appropriations, finance and state affairs, in both chambers.
MONDAY, MAY 1
House Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112
- SB22-190, Ortiz and Sullivan — United States Space Force Special License Plate
- SB22-118, Holtorf and Valdez D. — Encourage Geothermal Energy Use
House Transportation & Local Government Committee, 1:30 p.m., Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, 1:30 PM, Room 352
- HB22-1394, Winter and Donovan — Fund Just Transition Community & Worker Supports
- HB22-1242, Ginal and Hisey — Regulate Tiny Homes Manufacture Sale & Install
- SB22-205, Coram and Fenberg — Intoxicating Hemp & Tetrahydrocannabinol Products
Senate Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Old Supreme Court
- HB22-1287, Winter — Protections For Mobile Home Park Residents
- HB22-1314, Gonzales and Sonnenberg — Towing Carrier Nonconsensual Tows
Senate Health & Human Services Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 357
- HB22-1399, Ginal — Music Therapist Title Protection
TUESDAY, MAY 2
Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, 2 p.m., Old Supreme Court
- SB22-237, Fenberg and Holbert — Ballot Measure Campaign Finance
- SB22-066, Woodward — Restore Unemployment Insurance Fund Balance
- HB22-1327, Moreno and Coram — Native American Boarding Schools
