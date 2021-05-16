Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MAY 17
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Old State Library
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- SB21-204, Young and Van Beber — Rural Economic Development Initiative Grant Program Funding (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
TUESDAY, MAY 18
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services, Room 112
- HB21-1317, Garnett and Caraveo — Regulating Marijuana Concentrates. Background here.
- SB21-239, Amabile and Van Beber — 2-1-1 Statewide Human Services Referral System (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
2 p.m., Senate Transportation and Energy, Room 357
- HB21-1253, Winter and Rankin — Renewable And Clean Energy Project Grants (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
- HB21-1238, Hansen — Public Utilities Commission Modernize Gas Utility Demand-side Management Standards
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 107
- SB21-232, Kipp and Bird — Displaced Workers Grant (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
- HB21-1306, Garnett and Geitner — Accreditation Of Postsecondary Institutions
Upon adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB21-1268, Hansen and Simpson — Study Emerging Technologies For Water Management (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
- HB21-1243, Donovan and Rankin — Wolf Reintroduction Funding With No License Fees
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- SB21-175, Caraveo and Kennedy — Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board. Background here.
- HB21-1307, Roberts — Prescription Insulin Pricing And Access
- HB21-1297, Hooton — Pharmacy Benefit Manager And Insurer Requirements
- SB21-016, Esgar and Mullica — Protecting Preventive Health Care Coverage
THURSDAY, MAY 20
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB21-1194, Moreno — Immigration Legal Defense Fund. Background here.
- SB21-031, Bridges — Limits On Governmental Responses To Protests
- SB21-273, Lee and Moreno — Pre-trial Reform
- HB21-1110, Danielson — Colorado Laws For Persons With Disabilities
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Old State Library
- SB21-202, Sirota and Larson — Public School Air Quality Improvement Grants (part of the Colorado Recovery Plan). Background here.
- SB21-116, Benavidez and McLachlan — Prohibit American Indian Mascots. Background here.
- SB21-185, McLachlan and McCluskie — Supporting Educator Workforce In Colorado
1:30 p.m., House Energy and Environment Committee, LSB A
