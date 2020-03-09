Colorado Legislature Convenes

Opening day of the 2020 Colorado State Legislative session of Colorado's 72nd General Assembly at the State Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Denver.

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.

Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 357

  • HB 1153, Garcia and Pettersen — CO Partnership For Quality Jobs & Services Act. Background here.
  • HB 1066, Gonzales — Contribution Limits School District Director Candidate. Background here.

House Energy & Environment Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 107

  • HB 1180, Kipp and Jaquez Lewis — Protect Pollinators Through Pesticide Regulation. For action only.
  • HB 1119. Exum and Landgraf — State Gov Regulation Of PFAS
  • HB1265, Benavidez and Valdez A .- -Increase Public Protection Air Toxic  Emissions. Available for remote testimony.

House Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112

  • HB 1163, Valdez A. and Sirota — Management Of Single-use Products. Background here.

House Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committee, 1:30 p.m., Legislative Services Building Room 1 (LSB-A)

  • HB 1327. Valdez D. and Will — Water Diversions From Rio Grande Basin. Remote testimony available.
  • SB 3, Esgar and Will — State Parks Improvement Appropriation

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

House Judiciary Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112

  • HB 1152, Liston — Penalty For Weapons Possession Offenses
  • SB 88, Roberts and Soper — Evidentiary Rules When Interference With Witness

House State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., LSB-A

  • HB 1222, Carver — Veterans Hiring Preference

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Senate Education Committee, upon adjournment, Room 352

  • HB 1275, Hisey and Lee — In-state Tuition At Community College For Military. Background here.

Senate Health & Human Service Committee, 1:30 p.m., Old Supreme Court

  • SB 188, Fields — Plain Language In Hospital Bills

BILL OF THE DAY

House Health & Insurance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112

  • HB 1349., Roberts and Kennedy — Colorado Affordable Health Care Option. Available for remote testimony. Background here.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Senate Finance Committee, upon adjournment, Room 357

  • SB 135, Sonnenberg and Donovan — Conservation Easement Working Group Proposals. For action only. Background here.

Senate Local Government Committee, upon adjournment, Room 354

  • HB 1042, Moreno and Tate — PFAS Manufacturer Notice Requirements

Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, upon adjournment, Room 352

  • HB 1178, Sonnenberg — Increase Speed Limit On Certain Rural Highways

House Judiciary Committee, 1:30 p.m. Room 112

  • HB 1188, Williams D. —  Persons Who Illegally Reentered The United States
  • HB 1271, Saine — Repeal Red Flag And Amend 72-hour Hold

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

House Public Health & Human Services Committee, upon adjournment, Room 112

  • SB 166, Esgar — Simplifying Requirements For New Birth Certificate
  • HB 1297, Baisley — Immunization Status & Child Abuse Neglect

