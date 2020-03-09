Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 357
- HB 1153, Garcia and Pettersen — CO Partnership For Quality Jobs & Services Act. Background here.
- HB 1066, Gonzales — Contribution Limits School District Director Candidate. Background here.
House Energy & Environment Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 107
- HB 1180, Kipp and Jaquez Lewis — Protect Pollinators Through Pesticide Regulation. For action only.
- HB 1119. Exum and Landgraf — State Gov Regulation Of PFAS
- HB1265, Benavidez and Valdez A .- -Increase Public Protection Air Toxic Emissions. Available for remote testimony.
House Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112
House Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committee, 1:30 p.m., Legislative Services Building Room 1 (LSB-A)
- HB 1327. Valdez D. and Will — Water Diversions From Rio Grande Basin. Remote testimony available.
- SB 3, Esgar and Will — State Parks Improvement Appropriation
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
House Judiciary Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112
- HB 1152, Liston — Penalty For Weapons Possession Offenses
- SB 88, Roberts and Soper — Evidentiary Rules When Interference With Witness
House State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, 1:30 p.m., LSB-A
- HB 1222, Carver — Veterans Hiring Preference
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Senate Education Committee, upon adjournment, Room 352
Senate Health & Human Service Committee, 1:30 p.m., Old Supreme Court
- SB 188, Fields — Plain Language In Hospital Bills
BILL OF THE DAY
House Health & Insurance Committee, 1:30 p.m., Room 112
- HB 1349., Roberts and Kennedy — Colorado Affordable Health Care Option. Available for remote testimony. Background here.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Senate Finance Committee, upon adjournment, Room 357
- SB 135, Sonnenberg and Donovan — Conservation Easement Working Group Proposals. For action only. Background here.
Senate Local Government Committee, upon adjournment, Room 354
- HB 1042, Moreno and Tate — PFAS Manufacturer Notice Requirements
Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, upon adjournment, Room 352
- HB 1178, Sonnenberg — Increase Speed Limit On Certain Rural Highways
House Judiciary Committee, 1:30 p.m. Room 112
- HB 1188, Williams D. — Persons Who Illegally Reentered The United States
- HB 1271, Saine — Repeal Red Flag And Amend 72-hour Hold
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
House Public Health & Human Services Committee, upon adjournment, Room 112
