Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex. Legislative staff, the press, and the public are required to wear masks while in House and Senate space, including chamber floors, galleries, lobbies, and committee rooms and hallways. Members of the public, press, lobbyists, staff, and members can request a mask at the testing site adjacent to the south entrance to the Capitol. Legislators and staff can get a mask at the front desks of the House and Senate chambers."
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, MARCH 7
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1062, McKean — Expand Sales & Use Tax Exemption For Food
- HB22-1030, Valdez A. — Income Tax Credit For Package Anti-theft Devices (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB22-1001, Cutter and Sullivan — Reduce Fees For Bus Filings
- HB22-1007, Valdez D. And Lynch — Assistance Landowner Wildfire Mitigation
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1008, Fenberg and Winter — Implementation Of Fertility Coverage
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- SB22-095, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Bacon — Improving Missing Person Investigations
- HB22-1131, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Bacon — Reduce Justice involvement For Young Children (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Room 112
- HB22-1214, Young and Pelton — Behavioral Health Crisis Response System
2 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- SB22-072, Lundeen — Grants To Incentivize Home Use For Renters
2 p.m., Senate State Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-133, Winter and Priola — Provide Security For Certain Elected Officials
- SB22-066, Woodward — Restore Unemployment Insurance Fund Balance
- HB22-1060, Gonzales — Contribution Limits School District Director Candidate. Background here.
- HB22-1044, Bridges — Vacancy Committee Selection. Background here.
2 p.m. Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB22-138, Hansen — Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Colorado
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB22-1140, Valdez D. and Woog — Green Hydrogen To Meet Pollution Reduction Goals
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m. House Health & Insurance, Room 112
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1224, Tipper and Soper — Public Benefits Theft
- SB22-115, Soper and Tipper — Clarifying Terms Related To Landowner Liability
- SB22-050, Soper and Exum — Work Opportunities For Offenders In DOC
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1090, Buckner and Smallwood — Reasonable Independence For Children.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, LSB-A
- HCR22-1003, Geitner — Extend Homestead Exemption To Gold Star Spouses
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor, Room 112
- HB22-1121, Cutter — Supporting Local Media
- HB22-1152, Hooton and Titone — Prohibit Employer Adverse Action Marijuana Use. Background here.
1:30 p.m. House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1243, Exum and Van Winkle — School Security and School Behavioral Health Services Funding
- HB22-1120, Van Winkle and Neville — School Security Disbursement Program Recreation
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
