Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, MARCH 6
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, room 112
- HB23-1068, Valdez — Pet Animal Ownership In Housing. Background here.
- HB23-1184, Lindstedt and Frizell — Low-income Housing Property Tax Exemptions
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, room 271
TUESDAY, MARCH 7
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, room 112
- HB23-1169, Bacon — Limit Arrest For Low-level Offenses
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
2 p.m., Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, room 271
Members of the public may submit comments on how recent utility rate increases have impacted them, as well as suggestions for topics or issues related to the recent rise in utility rates that they would like to recommend the committee explore, to this email address: [email protected]. Submissions will be made available to committee members to review.
- Presentation from the Public Utilities Commission
- Presentation from the Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate, Department of Regulatory Agencies
- Presentation from Energy Outreach Colorado
- Presentation from the Colorado Energy Office
2 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-150, Roberts and Will — Require Labeling Disposable Wipes
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8
7:45 a.m., Joint Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee, room 357
- Discussion on Stream Restoration
- Update on Interstate Water Compacts
Upon Adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, room 112
- HB23-1174, Amabile--Homeowner's Insurance Underinsurance
Upon adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-170, Sullivan and Fenberg — Extreme Risk Protection Order Petitions. Background for all three bills here.
- SB23-168, Jaquez Lewis and Kolker — Gun Violence Victims' Access To Judicial System
- SB23-169, Mullica and Danielson — Increasing Minimum Age To Purchase Firearms
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- HB23-1037, Gonzales — DOC Earned Time For College Program Completion
THURSDAY, MARCH 9
Upon Adjournment House Finance Committee, room 112
- HB23-1186, Lindsay and Jodeh — Remote Participation In Residential Evictions
- HB23-1054, Frizell — Property Valuation. Background here.
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs, LSB-A
- HB23-1154, Valdez — Ballot Issue Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, room 107
- HB23-1191, English — Prohibit Corporal Punishment Of Children
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- HB23-1161, Kipp and Willford — Environmental Standards For Appliances (FOR ACTION ONLY).
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, room 352
