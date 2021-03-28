Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol: Members of the lobby and the public should participate remotely, if possible.
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB 1086, Luck — Voter Proof Of Citizenship Requirement
- HB 1088, Pico — Annual Audit Statewide Voter Registration System
- HB 1170, Geitner — Advisement Committee On Elections And Information Technology
- HB 1176, Holtorf — Election Integrity And Voter Accuracy
- HB 1053, Williams — Election Recount Requests
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB 1194, Kipper and Ricks — Immigration Legal Defense Fund. Background here.
- HB 1211, Amabile — Regulation Of Restrictive Housing In Jails
- HB 1209, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Daugherty — Parole Eligibility For Youthful Offenders
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB 185, Zenzinger and Rankin — Supporting Educator Workforce In Colorado
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB 030, Holbert — Criminal Theft Of Rental Property
- HB 1031, Lee and Gardner — Jurisdiction To Modify Family Law Orders On Appeal
1:30 p.m., House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 112
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor and Technology, Room 352
- SB 060, Donovan — Expand Broadband Service
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB 1052, McKean — Define Pumped Hydroelectricity As Renewable Energy
- HB 1102, Duran and Soper — Consumer Protection For Dog And Cat Purchasers. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- SB 056, Holbert and Gonzales — Expand Cannabis-based Medicine At Schools. Background here.
- HB 1133, Mullica and Jodeh — K-12 Seizure Training & Individual Action Plans
- HB 1173, Mullica — Prohibiting Legacy Preferences In Higher Ed Insts
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB 1106, Duran and Mullica — Safe Storage Of Firearms. Background here.
- SB 176, Winter and Pettersen — Protecting Opportunities And Workers' Rights Act
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
General Assembly will be adjourned for Good Friday.
