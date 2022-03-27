Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Special note: The Long Appropriations Bill and its related orbital bills (intended to help balance the budget) are slated to be introduced on Monday.
- Tuesday, the long bill and its orbitals will be heard in House Appropriations; public caucuses will follow.
- On Wednesday, the caucuses will look at amendments offered by the other side and move into second reading debate, with a final vote likely on Thursday.
MONDAY, MARCH 28
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 0107
- SB22-126, Holtorf – Prioritize Water Storage Projects South Platte Basin
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- SB22-006, McLachlan and Snyder – Sales Tax Assistance For Small Businesses
- HB22-1305, Caraveo and Gray – Paid Family Medical Leave Premium Reduction
- HB22-1163, Soper – State Income Tax Deduction For Medical Expenses
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB22-152, Gray and Bernett – Residence Of Voter Whose Home Is Destroyed. Background here.
- HB22-1297, Kipp and Neville – Daylight Saving Time Year Round. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB22-154, Danielson – Increasing Safety In Assisted Living Residences
- HB22-1214, Young and Pelton – Behavioral Health Crisis Response System
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0107
- SB22-100, Duran and Esgar – Continue Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board
- SB22-103, Tipper – Remedy For Improper Guilty Pleas. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 0112
- HB22-1303, Amabile and Sandridge – Increase Residential Behavioral Health Beds
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1304, Roberts and Bradfield – State Grants Investments Local Affordable Housing
2 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- SB22-146, Zenzinger and Hisey – Middle Income Access Program Expansion
- SB22-145, Buckner and Cooke – Resources To Increase Community Safety. Background here.
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB22-151, Danielson and Story – Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife & Motorists
- HB22-1162, Exum and Van Winkle – Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates. Background here.
- HB22-1018, Kennedy – Electric & Gas Utility Customer Protections
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
The House is expected to hold its annual budget caucus on Wednesday.
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB22-1001, Cutter and Sullivan – Reduce Fees For Business Filings. Background here.
- HB22-1118, Daugherty – Sales & Use Tax Refunds. Background here.
- SB22-138, Hansen – Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Colorado. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1231, Van Beber and Valdez D. – Foster Parent Bill Of Rights
- SB22-155, Coram – Expand Medical Marijuana Research Grant Programs
- HB22-1068, McCormick and Lynch – Medicaid Reimbursement For Therapy Using Equines
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
Upon adjournment, Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1139, Geitner and Hooton – HOAs Cannot Regulate Use Of Public Rights-of-way
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB22-009, Bird and Benavidez – Recertification & Theft Of Catalytic Converters. Background here.
- HB22-1166, Lynch – Incentives Promote CO Timber Industry
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- Presentation from the Colorado State Forest Service on the Annual Forest Health Report
- SB22-167, Ginal – Affirm Greyhounds As Companion Pets
- SB22-168, Donovan and Rankin – Backcountry Search & Rescue
- SB22-166, Donovan – Nongame Conservation Check-off Extension
- SB22-169, Donovan – Sensitive Species Data & Public Records
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1202, Herod and McCluskie – At-risk Student Measure For School Finance
- HB22-1255, Ortiz and Bradfield – Improve Higher Education For Students With A Disability
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB22-1003, Daugherty and Gonzales-Gutierrez – Youth Delinquency Prevention & Intervention Grants. Background here.
- HB22-1082, Hooton and Bacon – Establish Fair Housing Unit Department Of Law
- SB22-005, Bridges and Cooke – Law Enforcement Agency Peace Officer Services (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- SB22-067, Lundeen – Safe Neighborhoods Grant Program (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
Upon adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- HB22-1122, Will – Pharmacy Benefit Manager Prohibited Practices (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- HB22-1246, Lontine – Hospice Inpatient Unit Specialized Rx Drug Outlet
- HB22-1269, Lontine – Health-care Sharing Plan Reporting Requirements. Background here.
- HB22-1198, Baisley – Medical Expense Sharing Program Requirements
