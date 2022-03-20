Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex. Legislative staff, the press, and the public are required to wear masks while in House and Senate space, including chamber floors, galleries, lobbies, and committee rooms and hallways. Members of the public, press, lobbyists, staff, and members can request a mask at the testing site adjacent to the south entrance to the Capitol. Legislators and staff can get a mask at the front desks of the House and Senate chambers."
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, MARCH 21
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1121, Cutter — Supporting Local Media
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB22-1238, Lynch — Elected Officials Approve Epidemic Duties
- HB22-1059, Soper — Two-thirds Voting Requirement For Bills With Fees
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1008, Fenberg and Winter — Implementation Of Fertility Coverage
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
The Senate is expected to debate House Bill 1279, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, on second reading on Tuesday. Background here and here. (You might want to bring coffee, cots and sleeping bags).
Upon Adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1290, Titone and Ortiz — Changes To Medicaid For Wheelchair Repairs
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1031, Titone and Ortiz — Consumer Right To Repair Powered Wheelchairs
- HB22-1256, Amabile and McCluskie — Modifications To Civil Involuntary Commitment
- HB22-1271, Ransom — Rights Of Persons Protected By Legal Guardian
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1199, Geitner — Visitation Requirements Health-care Facilities (identical to Senate Bill 53, background here.)
- HB22-1236, Van Beber — Parent’s Bill Of Rights
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- SB22-021, Benavidez and Amabile — Treatment Behavioral Health Disorders Justice System
- HB22-1065, Benavidez and Amabile — Emergency Mental Health Treatment & Evaluation Standards
- SB22-103, Tipper — Remedy For Improper Guilty Pleas
- HB22-1164, Williams — Limit Applications & Consideration For Clemency
- HB22-1300, Carver and Daugherty — Local Enforcement To Prevent Human Trafficking
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1287, Boesenecker and Hooton — Protections For Mobile Home Park Residents
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1153, Bridges and Moreno — Affirm Parentage Adoption In Assisted Reproduction. Background here.
- SB22-147, Kolker and Sonnenberg — Behavioral Health-care Services For Children
THURSDAY, MARCH 24
Upon Adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1127, Woog — Income Tax Deduction For Rent
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
Upon adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-066, Woodward — Restore Unemployment Insurance Fund Balance
Upon adjournment, Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1162, Zenzinger and Hisey — Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates. Background here.
- HB22-1018, Winter — Electric & Gas Utility Customer Protections. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1152, Hooton and Titone — Prohibit Employer Adverse Action Marijuana Use. Background here.
- HB22-1282, Mullica and Lynch — The Innovative Housing Incentive Program
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1280, Snyder and Exum–Pikes Peak Community College Name Change. Background here.
- HB22-1294, Michaelson Jenet and Young — Special Education Services In Charter Schools
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1166, Lynch — Incentives Promote CO Timber Industry
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
Upon Adjournment, House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.