Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, MARCH 20
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, room 107
- HB23-1220, Holtorf and McCormick — Study Republican River Groundwater Economic Impact
1:30 p.m. Room 0112 House Finance Committee, room 112
- SB23-143, Kipp and Soper — Retail Delivery Fee
1:30 p.m. House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, room 271
2 p.m., Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, Legislative Services Building room A (LSB-A)
- Presentation from Western Resource Advocates
- Presentation from Energy & Policy Institute
- Presentation from Albert Lin and Ron Lehr
- Presentation from Colorado Energy Consumers
TUESDAY MARCH 21
Upon Adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, room 112
- SB23-041, Amabile — Prescription Drugs For Off-label Use
- HB23-1136, Ortiz and Hartsook — Prosthetic Devices For Recreational Activity. Background here.
- SB23-093, Weissman and Brown — Increase Consumer Protections Medical Transactions
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, room 112
- HB23-1135, Michaelson Jenet and Bird — Penalty For Indecent Exposure In View Of Minors
- HB23-1169, Bacon — Limit Arrest For Low-level Offenses. Background here.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 22
Upon Adjournment. House Education Committee, room 107
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, room 357
- SB23-029, Moreno — Disproportionate Discipline In Public Schools
- HB23-1191, Fields — Prohibit Corporal Punishment Of Children
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, room 352
- SB23-186, Pelton R. and Winter F. — Oil & Gas Commission Study Methane Seepage Raton Basin
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, room 271
- SB23-170, Bacon and Weissman — Extreme Risk Protection Order Petitions. Background for both bills here.
- SB23-168, Mabrey and Parenti — Gun Violence Victims' Access To Judicial System
THURSDAY MARCH 23
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, room 357
- SB23-175, Jaquez Lewis and Rich — Financing Of Downtown Development Authority Projects
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, room 112
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, room 107
- HB23-1208, Marshall and Soper — Income Tax Credit For Eligible Teachers
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- HB23-1242, Boesenecker and Joseph — Water Conservation In Oil & Gas Operations
- HB23-1216, Story — Natural Gas Pipeline Safety
- HB23-1233, Mauro and Valdez — Electric Vehicle Charging & Parking Requirements
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, room 357
- SB23-014, Moreno — Disordered Eating Prevention. Background for both bills here.
- SB23-176, Moreno and Cutter — Protections For People With An Eating Disorder
1:30 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
FRIDAY MARCH 24
Upon Adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, room 112
