Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex. Legislative staff, the press, and the public are required to wear masks while in House and Senate space, including chamber floors, galleries, lobbies, and committee rooms and hallways. Members of the public, press, lobbyists, staff, and members can request a mask at the testing site adjacent to the south entrance to the Capitol. Legislators and staff can get a mask at the front desks of the House and Senate chambers."
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, MARCH 14
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1242, Kipp and Exum – Regulate Tiny Homes Manufacture Sale & Install
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room 271
- HB22-1021, Ransom – Reduce State Income Tax Rate
- HB22-1125, Rich – Income Tax Rate Reduction
- HB22-1204, Hanks – Election Systems
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1119, Gray – Colorado False Claims Act
- SB22-023, Bacon and Gonzales-Gutierrez – Deceptive Tactics Juvenile Custodial Interrogation. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Room 112
- HB22-1267, Valdez A. and Boesenecker – Culturally Relevant Training Health Professionals
2 p.m., Senate State Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-139, Buckner and Coleman – Juneteenth New State Holiday. Background here.
- SB22-153, Fenberg – Internal Election Security Measures
- HB22-1086, Sullivan and Bacon – The Vote Without Fear Act. Background here.
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1089, Woodrow – Rideshares & Uninsured Motorist Insurance Coverage
- SB22-138, Hansen – Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Colorado. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB22-1255, Ortiz and Bradfield – Improve Higher Ed For Students With A Disability
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB22-1038, Daugherty and Van Beber – Right To Counsel For Youth
1:30 p.m. House Health & Insurance, Room 112
- HB22-1064, Mullica and Bacon – Prohibit Flavored Tobacco, Synthetic Nicotine. Background here.
- HB22-1199, Geitner – Visitation Requirements Health-care Facilities
- HB22-1015, Luck – Off-label Use Of Approved Drugs To Treat COVID-19
- HB22-1136, Pico – Ultrasound Video Demonstration In Sex Education
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1147, Luck – Sheriffs’ Authority In Relation To Federal Government
- HB22-1272, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Benavidez – Repeal Of Attorney Fees On Motions To Dismiss
- HB22-1288, Titone and Soper – Safe Reporting Assaults Suffered By Sex Workers
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-120, Ginal and Coram – Regulation Of Kratom Processors (FOR ACTION ONLY)
- SB22-118, Woodward – Encourage Geothermal Energy Use. Background here.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1273, Duran and Sirota – Protections For Elections Officials
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor, Room 112
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB22-1168, McKean and Mullica – Public School Hunter Education 7th Grade Course
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
1:30 p.m., Joint Budget Committee, JBC hearing room
- Presentation of March revenue forecasts from Legislative Council economists and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.