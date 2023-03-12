Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- HB23-1001, Kipp and McLachlan — Expanding Assistance For Educator Programs
- SB23-029, Moreno — Disproportionate Discipline In Public Schools. Background here.
- HB23-1093, McLachlan and Martinez — Higher Ed Staff Sabbaticals
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1075, Snyder — Wildfire Evacuation & Clearance Time Modeling
- HB23-1066, Bradley — Public Access Landlocked Publicly Owned Land
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1217, Froelich — Motor Vehicles Tows & Crime Victims
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
8 a.m., Interim Committee Treatment of Persons with Behavioral Health Disorders in the Criminal and Juvenile Justice Systems, Room 0112
- Scope of Study for the Task Force
- Task Force Appointments
Upon adjournment, House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1209, Boesenecker and McCormick — Analyze Statewide Publicly Financed Health-care
- HB23-1227, Jodeh and Ortiz — Enforce Laws Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1032, Ortiz — Remedies Persons With Disabilities
- HB23-1155, Weissman and Bacon — Advisement During Custodial Interrogation
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1142, Pugliese — Information Of Person Reporting Child Abuse
- HB23-1203, Garcia and Bradfield — Authorized Representatives for Pediatric Clients
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB23-035, Herod — Middle-income Housing Authority Act
- SB23-068, Lukens and Pugliese — Operations Of County Public Hospitals
- SB23-012, Catlin and Froelich — Commercial Motor Carrier Enforcement Safety Laws
2 p.m., Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB23-1126, Ricks and Weinberg — Consumer Reports Not Include Medical Debt Information. Background here.
2 p.m., Joint Select Committee on Rising Utility Rates, Old State Library
- Presentations from Xcel Energy, Black Hills Energy, Colorado Rural Electric Association, Holy Cross Energy, CORE Electric Cooperative, Colorado Association of Municipal Utilities and Atmos Energy. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Upon adjournment, Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB23-020, Coleman — Timely Certified Death Certificates
- SB23-173, Fields and Liston — Colorado Child Support Commission Recommendations
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 0107
- SB23-096, Amabile and Soper — In-State Tuition Classification Institutions Of Higher Education
- HB23-1176, Wilson — Public Employees' Retirement Association Defined Contribution Plan School Personnel
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1019, Weissman and Lynch — Judicial Discipline Procedures & Reporting
- HB23-1205, Lynch and Bacon — Office Of Judicial Ombudsman
- HCR23-1001, Weissman and Lynch — Judicial Discipline Procedures & Confidentiality
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1204, Lindstedt — Recovery Residence Discharge Policy
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1232, McCluskie and Jodeh — Extend Housing Toolkit Time Frame
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, Room 357
- SB23-171, Priola — Entertainment Facility Substance-free Seating
Upon adjournment, Senate Local Government and Housing Committee, Room 352
- SB23-166, Cutter and Exum — Establishment Of A Wildfire Resiliency Code Board
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1162, Woodrow — Consumer Legal Funding Transactions
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB23-036, Armagost and Ortiz — Veterans With Disabilities Property Tax Exemption Requirements
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1089, Young — Special Education Services For Students In Foster Care
- HB23-1231, McLachlan and Pugliese — Math In Pre-kindergarten Through Twelfth Grade. Background here.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
Upon adjournment, House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 0112
