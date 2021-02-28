Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, MARCH 1
BILLS TO WATCH
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Old State Library
- House Bill 21-1106, Duran and Mullica — Safe Storage Of Firearms. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, Room 352
- Senate Bill 21-082, Priola — Alcohol Beverage Festival For Tastings And Sales
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB21-038 Zenzinger and Smallwood — Expansion of Complementary And Alternative Medicine
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
7:30 a.m., House Appropriations Committee, Old State Library
Supplemental bills for 2020-21 budget, including corrections, human services, judicial, natural resources, public safety and school finance
- SB21-054 Hansen and Rankin — Transfers For Wildfire Mitigation & Response
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB21-1107, Caraveo and Carver — Protections For Public Health Department Workers.
- HB21-1015, Carver and Tipper — Security Protections Criminal Justice Personnel
- HB21-1069, Carver and Roberts — Enforcement Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Child
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB21-028, Kirkmeyer — Promulgation Of Public Health Rules And Orders
- SB21-036, Gardner — Additional Requirements Issue Emergency Public Health Order. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Upon adjournment of public caucus meetings, House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB21-1027 Larson and Roberts — Continue Alcohol Beverage Takeout And Delivery
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB21-1040 Will and Arndt — General Fund Money For Reintroduction Of Wolves
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB21-039, Zenzinger and Hisey — Elimination Of Subminimum Wage Employment
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Old State Library
- HB21-1103, Cutter and McLachlan — Media Literacy Implementation
- HB21-1125, Sirota and McLachlan — Suspend State Assessments In 2020-21 School Year
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB A
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB21-059, Lee and Gardner — Juvenile Justice Code Reorganization
- SB21-062, Lee — Jail Population Management Tools. Background here.
- SB21-078, Jaquez Lewis and Danielson — Lost Or Stolen Firearms. Background here.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
Upon Adjournment, House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, Room 112
