Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, JANUARY 31
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs, Legislative Services Building Room 1 (LSB-A)
- HB22-1045, Holtorf — Statutory Initiative Petition Signature Requirements
- HCR22-1001 Holtorf — Statutory Initiative Petition Signature Requirements
- HB22-1060, Sirota — Contribution Limits School District Director Candidate
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Upon adjournment, Joint Budget Committee, JBC Hearing Room (third floor, LSB)
- Presentation on federal ARPA funding and recommendations from legislative task forces (affordable house, behavioral health)
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee
- SB22-042, Coram — Colorado State Fair Authority Board Membership
- SB22-046, Smallwood — Parker Election Inclusion Or Exclusion From RTD
- SB22-061, Hisey — Office Of Saving People Money On Health Care In SMART Act
- SB22-047, Kolker — Update Option For Voter Registration
- SB22-038, Sonnenberg — Healthcare Affordability & Sustainability Fee
- SB22-053, Sonnenberg — Health Facility Visitation During Pandemic
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment, Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1018, Kennedy — Electric & Gas Utility Customer Protections. Background here.
- HB22-1013, Pelton and Snyder — Microgrids For Community Resilience Grant Program
1:30 p.m., Joint Budget Committee, JBC Hearing room
- Public testimony on 2022-23 state budget requests. Background from 2021 hearing here, including how to sign up to testify.
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1037, Hooton — Retail & Medical Marijuana Same Location
- HB22-1104, Boesenecker — Powerline Trails
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-031, Jaquez Lewis — Prohibit Hunting Bobcat Lynx & Mountain Lion (note: the bill's sponsors at the time of introduction were Sens. Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Joann Ginal, and Reps. July Amabile and Monica Duran. All but Jaquez Lewis have withdrawn their sponsorship.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1102, Ortiz and Sullivan — Veterans & Military Status In Fair Housing
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB22-024, Fields — Intimidating A Witness Changes
- SB22-010, Simpson and Lee — Pretrial Diversion For Person With Behavioral Health
- SB22-021, Rodriguez and Lee — Treatment Behavioral Health Disorders Justice System
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Upon adjournment, House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services, Room 112
- HB22-1041, Boesenecker–Privacy Protections For Protected Persons
