Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, room 112
- HB23-1021, Snyder — Embargo And Destroy Marijuana
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, room A (LSB-A)
- HB23-1057, McCormick and Vigil — Amenities For All Genders In Public Buildings
1:30 p.m. Senate Education Committee, SCR 357
- SB23-048, Baisley and Bridges — Nontenured Track Faculty
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
2 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber
- SB23-017, Winter F. — Additional Uses Paid Sick Leave
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
1:30 p.m. House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, room 112
- HB23-1071, Amabile and Bradfield — Licensed Psychologist Prescriptive Authority. Background here.
1:30 p.m. House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, room LSB-A
- HB23-1014, Boesenecker — Yield To Larger Vehicles In Roundabouts
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Upon adjournment, Senate Finance Committee, SCR 357
- SB23-011, Winter F. — Minor Driver's Education Requirements. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, SCR 352
- SB23-038, Jaquez Lewis — Prohibit Equine Slaughter For Human Consumption
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, SCR 357
- SB23-041, Ginal and Smallwood — Prescription Drugs For Off-label Use
1:30 p.m. Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber
- SB23-053, Kirkmeyer — Restrict Governmental Nondisclosure Agreements
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Upon Adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, room 112
- HB23-1002, Mabrey and Jodeh — Epinephrine Auto-injectors. Background here.
