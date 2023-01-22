Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, JAN. 23
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-007, Zenzinger and Kirkmeyer — Adult Education
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 352
- SB23-011, Winter — Minor Driver's Education Requirements. Background here.
- SB23-012, Winter — Commercial Motor Carrier Enforcement Safety Laws
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1010, McLachlan — Task Force On High-altitude Water Storage
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1015, Bird — Taxation Tobacco Products Remote Retail Sellers
- HB23-1021, Snyder — Embargo And Destroy Marijuana
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1052, Marshall — Modify Property Tax Exemption For Veterans With Disabilities
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1012, Amabile — Juvenile Competency To Proceed
2 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- SB23-001, Roberts and Zenzinger — Authority Of Public-private Collaboration Unit For Housing
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1041, Duran and Lynch — Prohibit Wagering On Simulcast Greyhound Races
- HB23-1004, Velasco — Language Access In Insurance Documents
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1009, Lindsay — Secondary School Student Substance Use
1:30 p.m., Joint judiciary committees, Old State Library
- Sex Offender Management Board Presentation
- Domestic Violence Offender Management Board Presentation
- Prison Population Projection Presentation
- Access to Justice Presentation
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-003, Buckner and Gardner — Colorado Adult High School Program
- SB23-043, Van Winkle and Kolker— Continue School Access For Emergency Response Grant Program
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 352
- SB23-016, Hansen — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Measures
1:30 p.m., Senate Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1058, Dickson — Child-occupied Facility Lead-based Paint Abatement
- HB23-1043, Lindsay and Pugliese — Emergency & Continued Placement With Relative Or Kin
- HB23-1031, Story and Willford — Mental Health Professionals Reporting Exemption
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Upon adjournment, Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB23-026, Pelton — Financial Institution Discrimination Environmental Criteria
- SB23-006, Roberts and Rich — Creation Of The Rural Opportunity Office
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB23-032, Simpson and Ginal — Wildfire Detection Technology Pilot Program
- SB23-005, Jaquez Lewis and Cutter — Forestry And Wildfire Mitigation Workforce
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB23-009, Ginal — Limit Opioid Rx & Exception For Intractable Pain
- SB23-031, Danielson and Cutter — Improve Health-care Access For Older Coloradans
- SB23-002, Mullica and Simpson — Medicaid Reimbursement For Community Health Services
1:30 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB23-021, Liston — Name Order On Primary Ballot
- SB23-030, Rich — Eligible Educator Classroom Expenses Tax Credit
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1006, Young — Employer Notice Of Income Tax Credits
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1025, Taggart — Charter School Application Timelines
- HB23-1001, Kipp and McLachlan — Expanding Assistance For Educator Programs
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1038, Bockenfeld — Stolen Catalytic Converter Replacement Exemption
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
7:30 a.m., Interim Committee on School Finance, Room 357
- Consideration of Bill Drafts
