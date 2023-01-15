Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, JAN. 16
The General Assembly is closed on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
11:00 a.m. Gov. Jared Polis gives his fifth State of the State address, joint session of the General Assembly, House
1:30 p.m. Joint transportation committees, room 271
- Presentation from the Joint Budget Committee
3 p.m., Joint local government committees, room 271
- Presentation from the Joint Budget Committee
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17
8 a.m. Joint transportation & energy committees
- Presentation from the Joint Budget Committee
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
Upon adjournment, Joint state affairs committees
- Presentation by the Joint Budget Committee
