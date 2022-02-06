Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB22-033, Priola — Retail Liquor Store Minimally Processed Food
- SB22-034, Kolker and Priola — Business Filing Address & Name Fraud
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1091, Soper and Weissman — Online Availability Of Judicial Opinions
1:30 p.m., Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1033, Hanks — Constitutional Carry Of A Handgun
2 p.m. Joint Budget Committee, JBC Hearing Room (third floor, Legislative Services Building)
- Public testimony on the 2022-23 state budget
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB22-051, Hansen — Policies To Reduce Emissions From Built Environment
- SB22-009, Ginal and Hisey — Recertification & Theft Of Catalytic Converters. Background here.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB22-1007, Valdez D. And Lynch — Assistance Landowner Wildfire Mitigation
- HB22-1011, Cutter and Snyder — Wildfire Mitigation Incentives For Local Gov
- HB22-1012, Cutter and Valdez D. — Wildfire Mitigation And Recovery
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-056, Sonnenberg and Garcia — UNC Osteopathic Medicine Degrees. Background here.
- SB22-003, Buckner and Donovan — Community Coll Nursing Bachelor Degree Eligibility. Background here.
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB22-019, Winter — Access To Suppressed Court Eviction Records
- SB22-049, Fields and Gardner — Victim Rights Act
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1063, Amabile and Benavidez — Jail Standards Commission. Background here.
- HB22-1082, Hooton — Establish Fair Housing Unit Dept Of Law
- HB22-1089, Woodrow — Rideshares and Uninsured Motorist Coverage
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Room LSB-A
- HB22-1046, McLachlan and Catlin — Local Designation Of Oversnow Use Only Highways
- HB22-1074, Amabile — Traffic Violations On Interstate 70 Shoulder Lanes
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1096, Luck — Bill Drafting Transparency
Upon adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB22-066, Woodward — Restore Unemployment Insurance Fund Balance
- SB22-093, Liston — Expand Senior & Veteran Property Tax Exemptions
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1049, Bacon and Ricks — Prohibiting Transcript & Diploma Withholding
- HB22-1057, Bradfield and McLachlan — PERA Employment After Teacher Retirement
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
1:30 p.m. Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber
- SB22-028, Simpson and Sonnenberg — Groundwater Compact Compliance Fund
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-004, Rankin and Bridges — Evidence-based Training In Science Of Reading
