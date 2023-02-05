Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, FEB. 6
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-099, Zenzinger and Kirkmeyer — Special Education Funding
- SB23-008, Moreno — Youth Involvement Education Standards Review. Background here.
- SB23-061, Marchman — Eliminate State Assessment In Social Studies
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB23-024, Kirkmeyer — First Amendment Collateral Challenge Court Order
- SB23-054, Danielson — Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. Background here.
- SB23-034, Fields and Pelton B. — Definition Of Serious Bodily Injury
- SB23-064, Gardner and Ginal — Continue Office Of Public Guardianship. Background here.
- HB23-1033, Sharbini and Joseph — Alternate Defense Counsel Contracts. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1011, Titone and Weinberg — Consumer Right To Repair Agriculture Equipment
- HB23-1018, Lynch — Timber Industry Incentives
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1041, Duran and Lynch — Prohibit Wagering On Simulcast Greyhound Races
- HB23-1092, Bockenfeld — Limiting Use Of State Money
- HB23-1015, Bird — Taxation Tobacco Products Remote Retail Sellers
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1044, DeGraaf — Second Amendment Preservation Act
- HB23-1050, Winter T. — Protection Of Business From Unlawful Entry
TUESDAY, FEB. 7
Upon adjournment, House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1029, Bradley — Prohibit COVID-19 Vaccine To Minor Without Consent
Upon adjournment, House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1031, Story and Willford — Mental Health Professionals Reporting Exemption
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1037, Martinez — DOC Earned Time For College Program Completion
- HB23-1100, Ricks and Garcia — Restrict Government Involvement In Immigration Detention
- HB23-1145, Sharbini and English — Hearing Timelines Juveniles In Adult Facilities
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1067, Young and Bradfield — Family Intervener Program Deafblind Children
- HB23-1003, Michaelson Jenet — School Mental Health Assessment
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1068, Valdez — Pet Animal Ownership In Housing
- HB23-1065, Story and Parenti — Local Government Independent Ethics Commission
- HB23-1090, Weissman — Limit Metropolitan District Director Conflicts
2 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Room 357
- SB23-042, Rich and Kolker — Tax Lien Sales County Employees
- SB23-052, Hinrichsen — Municipal Priority Lien Surviving Treasurer's Deed
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8
Upon adjournment, Joint Budget Committee, Legislative Services Building JBC Hearing Room
- Consideration of Figure Setting Recommendation for Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement
- Federal ARPA Funds Not Yet Allocated and Requested Changes to Current ARPA Allocations
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1134, Joseph and Kipp — Require Electric Options In Home Warranties
1:30 p.m., Joint Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- State Board of Parole SMART Act Presentation
- Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Initiative Update
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-084, Marchman and Gonzales — Full-time Employment For Higher Education Faculty
- SB23-087, Marchman and Baisley — Teacher Degree Apprenticeship Program
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1026, English — Family Time For Grandparents
- HB23-1027, Joseph and Weissman — Parent And Child Family Time
- HB23-1024, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Epps — Relative & Kin Placement Of A Child
THURSDAY, FEB. 9
8 a.m., Capital Development Committee, Room 357
- 2023-24 Capital Budget Prioritization
Upon adjournment, House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1036, McLachlan — Nontoxic Bullet Replacement Hunting Program
- HB23-1087, Catlin and McLachlan — Fiscal Rule Advance Payment Charitable Food Grants
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1111, Bird — Unauthorized Insurance Premium Tax Rate
- HB23-1121, Bird — Repeal Of Infrequently Used Tax Expenditures
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1063, Bottoms — Reduction Of State Income Tax Rate
- HB23-1104, Frizell — Delay Implementation Paid Family Medical Leave
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB23-059, Baisley and Roberts — State Parks & Wildlife Area Local Access Funding
- SB23-013, Ginal — Fire Investigations
- SB23-044, Ginal and Pelton R. — Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program
- SB23-050, Simpson and Roberts — Eligibility For Agricultural Future Loan Program
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB23-082, Zenzinger and Kirkmeyer — CO Fostering Success Voucher Program
- SB23-004, Marchman and Jaquez Lewis — Employment Of School Mental Health Professionals
- SB23-033, Rodriguez and Fields — Medicaid Preauthorization Exemption
- SB23-027, Cutter — Food Pantry Assistance Grant Program
- SB23-081, Van Winkle and Jaquez Lewis — Access To Medical Marijuana
- SB23-091, Kolker and Gardner — Access To Behavioral Health Services
1:30 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB23-053, Kirkmeyer — Restrict Governmental Nondisclosure Agreements. Background here.
- SB23-101, Kirkmeyer — Candidate Ballot Access For Primary Elections
- SB23-106, Gardner — Income Tax Deduction For Mil Retirement Benefits
- SB23-107, Liston — Senior & Veterans With Disabilities Property Tax Exemption
- SB23-108, Baisley — Allowing Temporary Reductions In Property Tax Due
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 0112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.