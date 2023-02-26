Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, FEB. 27
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources Committee, room 107
- HB23-1096, Snyder — Wildfire Resilient Homes
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, room 271
- HB23-1185, Daugherty — Requirements For Recall Elections & Vacancies
- HB23-1148, Evans — Temp Prohibition On Rule-making After Rule Adopted
- HB23-1149, Holtorf — Modify Conduct Of Elections In Small Counties
- HB23-1170, DeGraaf — Distributed Ledgers Voting
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-097, Zenzinger and Gardner — Motor Vehicle Theft And Unauthorized Use
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, room 352
- HB23-1134, Cutter — Require Electric Options In Home Warranties
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, room 112
- HB23-1192, Weissman — Additional Protections In Consumer Code
- HB23-1182, Epps and Mabrey — Remote Public Access To Criminal Court Proceedings
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A (LSB-A)
- HB23-1190, Boesenecker and Sirota — Affordable Housing Right Of First Refusal
2:00 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-105, Danielson and Buckner — Ensure Equal Pay For Equal Work
2:00 p.m., Senate Local Government & Housing Committee, room 352
- SB23-111, Rodriguez — Public Employees' Workplace Protection
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
Upon Adjournment, House Education Committee, room 107
- HB23-1176, Wilson — Public Employees' Retirement Association Defined Contribution Plan School Personnel
1:30 p.m. House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, room 107
- HB23-1202, Epps and Willford — Overdose Prevention Center Authorization
- HB23-1024, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Epps — Relative & Kin Placement Of A Child
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, room 271
- HB23-1171, Mabrey and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Just Cause Requirement Eviction Of Residential Tenant
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, room 357
- SB23-071, Danielson — Education Accountability Act
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, room 352
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, room LSB-A
- HB23-1180, Marshall — County Commissioner Elections
- HB23-1193, Holtorf — Voluntary American Citizenship Notation On State IDs
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, room 112
- HB23-1118, Sirota and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Fair Workweek Employment Standards (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
- HB23-1174, Amabile — Homeowner's Insurance Underinsurance
1:30 p.m.. House Education Committee, room 107
- SB23-084, Young — Full-time Employment For Higher Ed Faculty
1:30 p.m. House Energy & Environment Committee, room LSB-A
- HB23-1161, Kipp and Willford — Environmental Standards For Appliances (FOR ACTION ONLY)
