Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the Legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol: Members of the lobby and the public should participate remotely, if possible.
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
Members of the public, lobbyists, and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
BILL TO WATCH
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, Room 107
- House Bill 1102, Duran and Soper — Consumer Protection for Dog & Cat Purchases. The 2020 version was backed by animal rights activists, including first gentleman Marlon Reis.
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB21-1025 Arndt — Nonsubstantive Emails & Open Meetings Law
- HB21-1071 Kennedy and Arndt — Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- Senate Bill 21-079 Sonnenberg — Deregulate Meat Sales Direct To Consumers
TUESDAY, FEB. 23
7:30 a.m. Capital Development Committee, Room 357
- Consideration of Sand Creek Massacre Memorial Placement. Background here.
8 a.m., Senate Appropriations Committee, LSB-B
Supplemental bills for 2020-21 budget, including corrections, human services, judicial, natural resources, public safety and school finance
- SB21-054 Hansen and Rankin — Transfers For Wildfire Mitigation & Response
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Upon adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- HB21-1052 McKean — Define Pumped Hydroelectricity As Renewable Energy
- HB21-1034 Woog — Consumer Right To Use Natural Gas Or Propane
1:30 p.m., House House & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB21-1022 Froelich — Surrogacy Agreements
- HB21-1005 Mullica and Caraveo — Health Care Services Reserve Corps Task Force
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB21-1075 Lontine — Replace The Term Illegal Alien
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment, LSB-A
