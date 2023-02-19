Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
The legislature will not meet on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Upon adjournment, Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court
Upon adjournment, House Health and Insurance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1110, Michaelson Jenet and Hartsook — Health-care Coverage For Biomarker Testing
- HB23-1130, Michaelson Jenet — Drug Coverage For Serious Mental Illness
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1133, Lindsay and Amabile — Cost Of Phone Calls For Persons In Custody. Background here.
- HB23-1167, deGruy Kennedy — Reporting Of Emergency Overdose Events
- HB23-1164, Lynch — Opioid Harm Reduction
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1166, Pugliese — Repeal Retail Delivery Fees
2 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Room 357
- SB23-143, Fenberg and Van Winkle — Retail Delivery Fees
- SB23-066, Simpson and Hansen — Advanced Industry Acceleration Programs
- SB23-016, Hansen — Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Measures
2 p.m., Senate Local Government and Housing Committee, Room 352
- SB23-148, Cutter — Illegal Drug Laboratory Property & Certification
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Upon adjournment, House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 0112
- SB23-046, Duran — Average Weekly Wage Paid Leave Benefits
- HB23-1126, Ricks — Consumer Reports Not Include Medical Debt Information
Upon adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 0107
- SB23-023, Holtorf — CPR Training In High Schools
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-071, Danielson — Education Accountability Act
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB23-067, Coleman — Participant Facilitated Recidivism Reduction Program
- SB23-054, Danielson — Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office (for action only). Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Transportation and Energy Committee, Room 352
- HB23-1014, Boesenecker — Yield To Larger Vehicles In Roundabouts
- HB23-1005, Willford and Titone — New Energy Improvement Program Changes
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old State Library
- HB23-1032, Ortiz — Remedies Persons With Disabilities
- HB23-1157, Joseph and Weinberg — Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Transfer Act
- HB23-1186, Lindsay and Jodeh — Remote Participation In Residential Evictions
- HB23-1132, Snyder — The Court Data-sharing Task Force
- HB23-1187, Bacon and Amabile — Alternatives In Criminal Justice System & Pregnant Persons
1:30 p.m., House Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1172, Parenti — Child Welfare And Juvenile Court Jurisdiction
1:30 p.m., House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1068, Valdez — Pet Animal Ownership In Housing
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Upon adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 0112
- HB23-1018, Lynch — Timber Industry Incentives
- HB23-1144, English — PERA Defined Benefit Plan Payments To Ex-spouse
- HB23-1128, Weinberg — Income Tax Credits & Deductions Married Taxpayers
- HB23-1061, Daugherty — Alcohol Beverage Retail Establishment Permit
Upon adjournment, House State, Civic, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1152, Bradley — Prohibit Foreign Ownership Of Agriculture & Natural Resources
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB23-020, Coleman — Timely Certified Death Certificates
- HB23-1043, Lindsay and Pugliese — Emergency & Continued Placement With Relative Or Kin
- SB23-083, Winter F. and Simpson — Physician Assistant Collaboration Requirements
- SB23-093, Cutter and Jaquez Lewis — Increase Consumer Protections Medical Transactions
- SB23-002, Mullica and Simpson — Medicaid Reimbursement For Community Health Services
- SB23-014, Moreno — Disordered Eating Prevention. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB23-1072, Velasco — Civil Defense Worker Compensation
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 0112
- SB23-051, Ortiz — Conforming Workforce Development Statutes
- HB23-1020, Ricks — Social Equity Licenses In Regulated Marijuana
- HB23-1181, Mauro — Guaranteed Asset Protection Agreements
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 0107
- HB23-1168, Sharbini — Legal Representation & Students With Disabilities
- SB23-048, Amabile and Hamrick — Non-tenured Track Faculty
- HB23-1089, Young — Special Education Services For Students In Foster Care
1:30 p.m., House Energy and Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB23-1085, Martinez — Rural County Municipal Energy Efficient Building Codes
- HB23-1163, DeGraaf — Revoke Carbon Dioxide Status As A Pollutant
- HB23-1080, Winter T. — Reliable Alternative Energy Sources
- HB23-1161, Kipp and Willford — Environmental Standards For Appliances
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
8 a.m., Legislative Council Committee, Old State Library
- Consideration of the Legislative Council Staff budget request
