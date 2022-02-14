Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
According to General Assembly safety protocols: "Masks should be worn at all times while in the Capitol or anywhere in the Capitol Complex. Legislative staff, the press, and the public are required to wear masks while in House and Senate space, including chamber floors, galleries, lobbies, and committee rooms and hallways. Members of the public, press, lobbyists, staff, and members can request a mask at the testing site adjacent to the south entrance to the Capitol. Legislators and staff can get a mask at the front desks of the House and Senate chambers."
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room 271
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB22-079, Kolker and Ginal — Dementia Training Requirements Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
- SB22-102, Kirkmeyer — Transparency Out-of-home Placements Developmental Disabilities
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1158, Sandridge and Snyder – Establish Substance Use Counseling Center in Colorado Springs
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB22-109, Gardner – Prohibit Labor Actions Against Public Employers
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Upon Adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
Upon Adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1049, Bacon and Ricks – Prohibiting Transcript & Diploma Withholding (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB22-097, Pettersen and Rodriguez – Whistleblower Protection Health & Safety
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB22-107, Gardner – Pikes Peak International Hill Climb License Plate
- SB22-006, Kolker and Rodriguez – Sales Tax Assistance For Small Bus
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Upon Adjournment, Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB22-053, Sonnenberg – Health Facility Visitation During Pandemic (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court chambers
- SB22-114, Hisey and Story – Fire Suppression Ponds Water Rights
- SB22-126, Sonnenberg and Donovan – Prioritize Water Storage Projects South Platte River Basin
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1007, Valdez and Lynch – Assistance Landowner Wildfire Mitigation. Background here.
- HB22-1012, Cutter and Valdez – Wildfire Mitigation And Recovery. Background here.
- HB22-1011, Cutter and Snyder – Wildfire Mitigation Incentives For Local Governments. Background here.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Upon Adjournment, House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1160, Tipper – Establishing Family Justice Centers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.