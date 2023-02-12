Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- HB23-1055, Bockenfeld — Prohibit Wireless Networking Voting Systems
- HB23-1057, McCormick and Vigil — Amenities For All Genders In Public Buildings
- HB23-1098, Frizell and Bradley — Women's Rights In Athletics
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB23-094, Lundeen and Zenzinger — School Transportation Task Force
- SB23-080, Lundeen — Tax Credit Parental Engagement In Schools
- SB23-070, Kolker — Mandatory School Resource Officer Training
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-022, Hinrichsen — Possession Of Weapon By Previous Offender Crimes
- SB23-075, Fields and Exum — Deletion Of Child's Name From Criminal Justice Records
- SB23-039, Buckner — Reduce Child & Incarcerated Parent Separation
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Upon adjournment, Senate Transportation Energy Committee, Room 352
- SB23-079, Liston — Nuclear Energy As A Clean Energy Resource
1:30 p.m. Room 0112 House Judiciary Committee, Room 112
- HB23-1138, Amabile and Soper — Procedures Related To Adult Competency
- HB23-1143, Kipp and Armagost — Fed Authorize Firearms For DACA Peace Officers
- HB23-1120, Joseph and Ortiz — Eviction Protections For Residential Tenants
1:30 p.m. House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Room LSB-A
- HB23-1059, Weinberg — Motorcycle Lane Splitting Study
- HB23-1123, Lindsay — Move Over or Slow Down Stationary Vehicle
2 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-098, Rodriguez — Gig Work Transparency
2 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- SB23-110, Marchman and Zenzinger — Transparency For Metropolitan Districts
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
1:30 p.m. Room Old State Library House Transportation, Housing & Local Government Committee, Room 271
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- HB23-1034, Gonzales and Simpson — Measures To Expand Postconviction DNA Testing
THURSDAY, FEB. 16
Upon Adjournment House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room LSB-A
- HB23-1154, Valdez — Ballot Issue Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report
1:30 p.m. House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 271
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Room 352
- SB23-038, Jaquez Lewis — Prohibit Equine Slaughter For Human Consumption
1:30 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court Chambers
- SB23-053, Kirkmeyer — Restrict Governmental Nondisclosure Agreements (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
- SB23-101, Kirkmeyer — Candidate Ballot Access For Primary Elections
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
Upon Adjournment House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 0112
