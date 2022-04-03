Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Special note: The Long Appropriations Bill and its related orbital bills intended to help balance the budget are slated to be introduced in the state Senate on Monday.
- Tuesday: The Long Bill and its orbitals will be heard in Senate Appropriations
- Wednesday: The Senate will break into caucuses and come up with amendments, with the second reading debate to follow. A final vote on the budget is likely for Thursday.
MONDAY, APRIL 4
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock, & Water Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1313, McCormick and Caraveo — Agricultural Housing Public Health COVID Emergency
- HB22-1308, McCormick — Agricultural Workforce Services Program
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1064, Mullica and Bacon — Prohibit Flavored Tobacco Regulate Synthetic Nicotine. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- HB22-1222, Holbert and Rodriguez — Marijuana Responsible Vendor Designations
- SB22-173, Rodriguez and Smallwood — Telepharmacy Criteria Remove Location Restriction
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB22-1055, Jaquez Lewis and Winter — Sales Tax Exemption Essential Hygiene Products. Background here.
TUESDAY, APRIL 5
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme court
- HB22-1321, McKean and Roberts — Study Of Devices Assessing Motorist Impairment
- SB22-055, Roberts and McKean — Alcohol Monitoring For Impaired Driving Offenders
1:30 p.m. House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB22-106, Michaelson Jenet and Rich — Conflict Of Interest In Public Behavioral Health
- HB22-1344, Neville and Ortiz — FDA-approved Prescription MDMA Drug Use
- HB22-1116, Valdez A. — Plant-based Medicines
- HB22-1281, Gonzales-Gutierrez — Behavioral Health-care Continuum Gap Grant Program H
- HB22-1283, Michaelson Jenet and Bradfield — Youth & Family Behavioral Health Care
2:00 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- SB22-159, Bridges and Zenzinger — Revolving Loan Fund Invest Affordable Housing
- SB22-160, Gonzales and Hinrichsen — Loan Program Resident-owned Communities
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
- SB22-175, Hansen and Fields — Mobile Electronic Devices & Motor Vehicle Driving
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
Upon Adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1155, Will and McCluskie — In-state Tuition For CO High School Graduates
1:30 p.m. House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1100, Ransom and Sandridge — Prohibit Discrimination COVID-19 Vaccine Status
1:30 p.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- SB22-010, Benavidez and Amabile — Pretrial Diversion For Person With Behavioral Health
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
Upon Adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1163, Soper — State Income Tax Deduction For Medical Expenses
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, LSB-A
- HB22-1273, Duran and Sirota — Protections For Elections Officials
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1314, Ricks and Hooton — Towing Carrier Nonconsensual Tows
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, LSB-A
- SB22-009, Bird and Benavidez — Recertification & Theft Of Catalytic Converters
- HB22-1244, Kennedy and Gonzales-Gutierrez — Public Protections From Toxic Air Contaminants
- HB22-1355, Cutter — Producer Responsibility Program For Recycling. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-171, Bridges and Priola — Privacy Protections For Educators
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
